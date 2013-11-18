SYDNEY, Nov 18 U.S. corn futures fell for a
fifth consecutive session on Monday as the grain continued to
come under pressure from a proposal to lower the federal target
for U.S. 2014 biofuel use, including corn-based ethanol.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.5
percent to $4.20 a bushel, having slid 1.1 percent on Friday.
* December wheat rose 0.5 percent to $6.48 a bushel,
after closing little changed on Friday.
* January soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $12.81-1/2 a
bushel, having slumped 2.5 percent on Friday due to softening
cash markets, favourable crop weather in South America and
profit-taking.
* The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has
proposed slashing federal requirements for U.S. biofuel use in
2014.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department reported export sales of
U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 848,500 tonnes for 2013/14,
less than the 900,000 to 1.2 million tonnes analysts expected.
* Informa on Friday estimated next year's U.S. soybean
plantings at a record-high 83.8 million acres.
MARKET NEWS
* Major currencies got off to a subdued start in Asia on
Monday after an uneventful weekend, with the yen pinned near a
four-year trough on the euro as investors preferred to use the
low yielding currency to fund riskier trades.
* Oil rose slightly on Friday in choppy trade as markets
weighed Libyan supply outages and supportive comments from the
Fed chair nominee against reports that a deal with Iran may be
near on its nuclear program.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 hit new highs on Friday for a
sixth straight week of gains, as investors continued to take
cues from Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen, who told a
Senate Committee it was too early to end the central bank's
stimulus.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 China Housing prices
0900 Euro zone Current account
1000 Euro zone Trade data
1400 U.S. Net capital flows
1500 U.S. NAHB housing index
Grains prices at 0140 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 648.00 3.50 +0.54% +0.50% 674.14 31
CBOT corn 420.00 -2.00 -0.47% -1.52% 433.44 32
CBOT soy 1281.50 1.00 +0.08% -2.44% 1276.84 42
CBOT rice $15.79 $0.02 +0.13% -0.35% $15.42 58
WTI crude $93.59 -$0.25 -0.27% -0.27% $97.21 36
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.348 -$0.002 -0.14% +0.14%
USD/AUD 0.936 -0.001 -0.07% +0.49%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)