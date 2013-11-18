SYDNEY, Nov 18 U.S. corn futures fell for a fifth consecutive session on Monday as the grain continued to come under pressure from a proposal to lower the federal target for U.S. 2014 biofuel use, including corn-based ethanol. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.5 percent to $4.20 a bushel, having slid 1.1 percent on Friday. * December wheat rose 0.5 percent to $6.48 a bushel, after closing little changed on Friday. * January soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $12.81-1/2 a bushel, having slumped 2.5 percent on Friday due to softening cash markets, favourable crop weather in South America and profit-taking. * The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed slashing federal requirements for U.S. biofuel use in 2014. * The U.S. Agriculture Department reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 848,500 tonnes for 2013/14, less than the 900,000 to 1.2 million tonnes analysts expected. * Informa on Friday estimated next year's U.S. soybean plantings at a record-high 83.8 million acres. MARKET NEWS * Major currencies got off to a subdued start in Asia on Monday after an uneventful weekend, with the yen pinned near a four-year trough on the euro as investors preferred to use the low yielding currency to fund riskier trades. * Oil rose slightly on Friday in choppy trade as markets weighed Libyan supply outages and supportive comments from the Fed chair nominee against reports that a deal with Iran may be near on its nuclear program. * The Dow and the S&P 500 hit new highs on Friday for a sixth straight week of gains, as investors continued to take cues from Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen, who told a Senate Committee it was too early to end the central bank's stimulus. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China Housing prices 0900 Euro zone Current account 1000 Euro zone Trade data 1400 U.S. Net capital flows 1500 U.S. NAHB housing index Grains prices at 0140 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 648.00 3.50 +0.54% +0.50% 674.14 31 CBOT corn 420.00 -2.00 -0.47% -1.52% 433.44 32 CBOT soy 1281.50 1.00 +0.08% -2.44% 1276.84 42 CBOT rice $15.79 $0.02 +0.13% -0.35% $15.42 58 WTI crude $93.59 -$0.25 -0.27% -0.27% $97.21 36 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.348 -$0.002 -0.14% +0.14% USD/AUD 0.936 -0.001 -0.07% +0.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)