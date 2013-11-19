SYDNEY, Nov 19 U.S. corn futures hit a fresh
three-year low on Tuesday as a U.S. government proposal to lower
corn-based ethanol usage and the rejection of a U.S. corn cargo
by China because it contained a genetically modified variety
weighed on prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.18
percent to $4.11-1/4 a bushel, having hit a three-year low of
$4.11 a bushel earlier in the session. Corn slid 2.4 percent in
the previous session.
* December wheat rose 0.19 percent to $6.43-1/2 a
bushel, having closed up 0.35 percent on Monday.
* January soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $12.86-1/4 a
bushel, having firmed 0.6 percent on Tuesday.
* The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed on
Friday to slash federal requirements for U.S. biofuel next year,
including corn-based ethanol.
* China rejected a cargo of U.S. corn because it contained a
genetically modified variety that is not approved for import, a
trade source said on Monday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was kept in check in early Asian trade on
Tuesday, reflecting expectations that the Federal Reserve will
keep its easy policy stance and on sharpened appetite for risk
following Beijing's announcement of sweeping reforms.
* U.S. oil futures fell on Monday, weighed down by
expectations the Federal Reserve could taper its bond buying
program.
* The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended lower on Monday, while
the Dow failed to close above its milestone level of 16,000 as
stocks sold off late in the session following Carl Icahn's
cautious comments on the equities market.
DATA (GMT)
0200 China Foreign direct investment
1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment
1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1330 U.S. Employment cost index
1355 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
Grains prices at 0111 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 643.50 1.25 +0.19% -0.19% 673.99 20
CBOT corn 411.25 -0.75 -0.18% -3.58% 433.15 24
CBOT soy 1286.25 -1.25 -0.10% -2.07% 1277.00 45
CBOT rice $15.84 -$0.01 -0.06% -0.03% $15.42 61
WTI crude $93.12 $0.09 +0.10% -0.77% $96.90 33
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.352 $0.002 +0.16% +0.44%
USD/AUD 0.938 0.001 +0.13% +0.70%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Anand Basu)