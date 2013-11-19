SYDNEY, Nov 19 U.S. corn futures hit a fresh three-year low on Tuesday as a U.S. government proposal to lower corn-based ethanol usage and the rejection of a U.S. corn cargo by China because it contained a genetically modified variety weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.18 percent to $4.11-1/4 a bushel, having hit a three-year low of $4.11 a bushel earlier in the session. Corn slid 2.4 percent in the previous session. * December wheat rose 0.19 percent to $6.43-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.35 percent on Monday. * January soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $12.86-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.6 percent on Tuesday. * The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed on Friday to slash federal requirements for U.S. biofuel next year, including corn-based ethanol. * China rejected a cargo of U.S. corn because it contained a genetically modified variety that is not approved for import, a trade source said on Monday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was kept in check in early Asian trade on Tuesday, reflecting expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep its easy policy stance and on sharpened appetite for risk following Beijing's announcement of sweeping reforms. * U.S. oil futures fell on Monday, weighed down by expectations the Federal Reserve could taper its bond buying program. * The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended lower on Monday, while the Dow failed to close above its milestone level of 16,000 as stocks sold off late in the session following Carl Icahn's cautious comments on the equities market. DATA (GMT) 0200 China Foreign direct investment 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1330 U.S. Employment cost index 1355 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales Grains prices at 0111 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 643.50 1.25 +0.19% -0.19% 673.99 20 CBOT corn 411.25 -0.75 -0.18% -3.58% 433.15 24 CBOT soy 1286.25 -1.25 -0.10% -2.07% 1277.00 45 CBOT rice $15.84 -$0.01 -0.06% -0.03% $15.42 61 WTI crude $93.12 $0.09 +0.10% -0.77% $96.90 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.352 $0.002 +0.16% +0.44% USD/AUD 0.938 0.001 +0.13% +0.70% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Anand Basu)