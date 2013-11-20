(Removes extraneous word from headline)
SYDNEY, Nov 20 U.S. corn futures rose for the
second straight session on Wednesday, extending gains to more
than 1.5 percent on technical-buying and bargain-hunting after
prices hit a three-year low the day before.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade December corn climbed 0.18
percent to $4.18-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 1.4 percent on
Tuesday.
* January soybeans advanced 0.24 percent to $12.79-1/4
a bushel, after sliding 0.9 percent on Tuesday.
* December wheat was down 0.23 percent at $6.48-3/4 a
bushel, having closed up 1.2 percent on Tuesday.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Tuesday that
private exporters reported the sale of 240,000 tonnes of U.S.
soybeans to China but that delivery was not scheduled until next
marketing year.
* A dry spell in Argentina should allow soy planting to
progress rapidly in the next week now that the ground is
sufficiently moist, a local meteorologist said.
* The USDA said on Monday afternoon that the winter wheat
crop was rated 63 percent good to excellent, down 2 percentage
points from a week earlier.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was kept in check in early Asian trade on
Tuesday, reflecting expectations that the Federal Reserve will
keep its easy policy stance and on sharpened appetite for risk
following Beijing's announcement of sweeping reforms.
* Brent futures tumbled by more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday
as talks this week between world powers and Iran could lead to
an easing of sanctions against the oil-rich country.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Producer prices
1200 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index
1330 U.S. Retail sales
1330 U.S. Consumer inflation
1500 U.S. Existing home sales
1900 FOMC releases minutes from Oct. 29-30 meeting
Grains prices at 0126 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 648.75 -1.50 -0.23% 672.46 41
CBOT corn 418.50 0.75 +0.18% 432.40 39
CBOT soy 1279.25 3.00 +0.24% 1277.19 43
CBOT rice $15.82 -$0.03 -0.16% $15.45 61
WTI crude $93.66 $0.32 +0.34% $96.91 39
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.355 $0.006 +0.41%
USD/AUD 0.942 0.005 +0.56%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)