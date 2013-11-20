(Removes extraneous word from headline) SYDNEY, Nov 20 U.S. corn futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, extending gains to more than 1.5 percent on technical-buying and bargain-hunting after prices hit a three-year low the day before. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December corn climbed 0.18 percent to $4.18-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 1.4 percent on Tuesday. * January soybeans advanced 0.24 percent to $12.79-1/4 a bushel, after sliding 0.9 percent on Tuesday. * December wheat was down 0.23 percent at $6.48-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.2 percent on Tuesday. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Tuesday that private exporters reported the sale of 240,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China but that delivery was not scheduled until next marketing year. * A dry spell in Argentina should allow soy planting to progress rapidly in the next week now that the ground is sufficiently moist, a local meteorologist said. * The USDA said on Monday afternoon that the winter wheat crop was rated 63 percent good to excellent, down 2 percentage points from a week earlier. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was kept in check in early Asian trade on Tuesday, reflecting expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep its easy policy stance and on sharpened appetite for risk following Beijing's announcement of sweeping reforms. * Brent futures tumbled by more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday as talks this week between world powers and Iran could lead to an easing of sanctions against the oil-rich country. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Producer prices 1200 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index 1330 U.S. Retail sales 1330 U.S. Consumer inflation 1500 U.S. Existing home sales 1900 FOMC releases minutes from Oct. 29-30 meeting Grains prices at 0126 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 648.75 -1.50 -0.23% 672.46 41 CBOT corn 418.50 0.75 +0.18% 432.40 39 CBOT soy 1279.25 3.00 +0.24% 1277.19 43 CBOT rice $15.82 -$0.03 -0.16% $15.45 61 WTI crude $93.66 $0.32 +0.34% $96.91 39 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.355 $0.006 +0.41% USD/AUD 0.942 0.005 +0.56% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)