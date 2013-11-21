(Corrects in lead to show wheat rebounding from two-month not three-month low) SYDNEY, Nov 21 U.S. wheat futures rose on Thursday, edging further away from a recent two-month low, as potential production shortfalls in Argentina and Australia lent support. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat rose 0.2 percent to $6.48-1/2 a bushel after closing down 0.5 percent on Wednesday, having hit a nine-day high of $6.54-3/4 a bushel earlier in the session. * January soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $12.77-3/4 a bushel, having slid 0.2 percent on Wednesday. * The Rosario Grains Exchange forecast Argentina's wheat crop at 9.1 million tonnes in its first estimate of the season, well below USDA's 11-million-tonne view. * Unseasonal rains in Western Australia and frost on the country's east coast have hit wheat crops in the world's No.2 exporter of the grain, dragging down quality and reducing harvests. MARKET NEWS * Pressure on the yen showed no signs of letting up on Wednesday, with the euro climbing to a four-year peak and the dollar holding onto overnight gains even after more dovish comments from top Federal Reserve officials. * Brent oil rose by more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday after a U.S. official said it would be "very hard" to get a nuclear agreement with Iran this week. * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting said it could begin to scale back its stimulus program at one of its next few meetings. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC flash manufacturing PMI 0828 Germany Flash manufacturing PMI 0858 Euro zone Flash manufacturing PMI 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1330 U.S. Producer prices 1358 U.S. Markit flash manufacturing PMI 1500 U.S. Philly Fed business activity 1500 U.S. Senate committee votes on Janet Yellen's nomination as chair of the Federal Reserve Grains prices at 0136 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 648.50 1.25 +0.19% -0.27% 669.83 40 CBOT corn 417.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.18% 430.78 37 CBOT soy 1277.75 4.00 +0.31% +0.12% 1277.22 43 CBOT rice $15.65 -$0.04 -0.22% -1.20% $15.48 48 WTI crude $93.63 -$0.22 -0.23% +0.31% $96.58 40 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.342 -$0.002 -0.11% -0.85% USD/AUD 0.931 -0.003 -0.28% -1.33% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)