SYDNEY, Nov 22 U.S. corn futures held steady on
Friday, remaining on track for their first weekly climb in five
after posting the biggest daily gain in 10 days the session
before, buoyed by strong export demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade December corn is poised to
finish the week up 0.17 percent.
* December wheat is up 0.9 percent for the week, the
first gain in five weeks.
* January soybeans are up 0.9 percent for the week,
recouping nearly all their losses from the previous week.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said net corn export
sales last week totalled 945,100 tonnes for
current-marketing-year shipment, at the high-end of trade
expectations for 750,000 to 950,000 tonnes.
* Soybean sales topped trade forecasts at nearly 1.4 million
tonnes last week.
* Rains in Western Australia and frost on the country's east
coast have hit wheat crops in the world's No. 2 exporter,
dragging down quality and reducing harvests.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar got off to a flying start in Asia on
Thursday, hitting its highest in nearly a week against a basket
of major currencies after the euro was downed by talk of more
European Central Bank policy easing.
* Brent crude oil jumped $2 to end at its highest in more
than a month on Thursday, fuelled by a sharp run-up in gasoline
and gas oil prices on news of dwindling stocks and refinery
glitches in the United States and Europe.
* The Dow industrials closed above 16,000 for the first time
on Thursday as stocks rebounded from three days of weakness,
after economic data pointed to a slowly improving labor market
and subdued inflation.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Detailed Q3 GDP
0900 Germany IFO business survey
1600 U.S. Kansas Fed manufacturing survey
Grains prices at 0132 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 650.25 1.50 +0.23% +0.00% 669.89 47
CBOT corn 423.25 0.25 +0.06% +1.32% 430.99 48
CBOT soy 1291.75 0.25 +0.02% +1.21% 1277.68 54
CBOT rice $15.78 -$0.04 -0.22% -0.41% $15.49 54
WTI crude $95.22 -$0.22 -0.23% +2.03% $96.42 57
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.347 $0.004 +0.27% -0.47%
USD/AUD 0.924 -0.009 -1.00% -2.04%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)