* Wheat rises for 2nd day on supply concerns * Corn, soy edge higher on strong U.S. exports (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Nov 22 U.S. wheat rose for a second consecutive session on Friday, with the market on track for its first weekly gain after four weeks of losses as adverse weather in big southern hemisphere producers threatened to cut supplies. Corn futures extended gains because of strong demand and rising prices in the cash market, while soybeans were supported by higher vegetable oil prices. Frost and unseasonable rain are threatening wheat production in Australia, the world's second largest exporter, while dry weather in Argentina is expected to result in lower output. Vyanne Lai, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank, said Australian spot prices were strong because of frost damage, adding: "For Argentina there is bigger concern as a lot of South American imports will have to come from the U.S." Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat gained 0.3 percent to $6.50-1/2 a bushel by 0246 GMT. Spot-month corn rose 0.2 percent to $4.23-3/4 a bushel and January soybeans added 0.2 percent to $12.93-1/2 a bushel. Wheat has risen 0.9 percent this week, snapping four weeks of decline, and soybeans have gained nearly 1 percent after a 1.2 percent drop last week. Rain in Western Australia and frost on the country's east coast have hit wheat crops, dragging down quality and reducing harvests. The Rosario Grains Exchange forecast Argentina's wheat crop at 9.1 million tonnes in its first estimate of the season, well below the 11 million tonne view of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Heavy rain in Europe has disrupted the sowing of winter wheat in France and may lead to some loss in planted area, but conditions have been generally favourable in Germany and plantings are up sharply in Britain. The corn market was underpinned by higher prices in the cash market and strong weekly export data. Corn cash basis bids firmed around the U.S. Midwest on Thursday as farmers continued to delay sales while surging ethanol futures improved profit prospects for makers of the grain-based fuel additive, grain merchants said. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said net corn export sales last week totalled 945,100 tonnes for current-marketing-year shipment, at the high end of trade expectations for 750,000 to 950,000 tonnes. Soybean sales topped trade forecasts at nearly 1.4 million tonnes last week. U.S. soybean futures were lifted by a jump in prices in the rival Malaysian palm oil market. Malaysian palm oil futures hit their highest in more than a year on Thursday after an industry body estimated that stocks in the world's No.2 producer would fall nearly 30 percent this year from the end of 2012 and decline further in 2014. China's Dalian soyoil futures gained more than 1 percent, on track for a second week of gains. Grains prices at 0246 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 650.50 1.75 +0.27% +0.04% 669.90 47 CBOT corn 423.75 0.75 +0.18% +1.44% 431.01 48 CBOT soy 1293.50 2.00 +0.15% +1.35% 1277.74 54 CBOT rice $15.78 -$0.03 -0.19% -0.38% $15.49 55 WTI crude $95.23 -$0.21 -0.22% +2.04% $96.42 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.347 -$0.003 -0.23% -0.17% USD/AUD 0.923 -0.014 -1.54% -1.45% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Alan Raybould)