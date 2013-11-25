SYDNEY, Nov 25 U.S. soybean futures fell for the first time in three sessions on Monday, as traders took profits after the oilseed jumped more than 2 percent in the previous session on strong export demand. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.3 percent to $6.59 a bushel, having closed up 0.3 percent on Friday. * December corn rose 0.3 percent to $4.23-1/2 a bushel, having slid 0.2 percent in the previous session. * January soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $13.17-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 2.2 percent on Friday, the biggest daily gain in two weeks. * USDA confirmed on Friday private sales of 115,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China. * That followed a weekly USDA report on Thursday that showed soybean sales last week were well above expectations at nearly 1.4 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The yen started the new week at four-year lows versus the euro and a four-month trough on the dollar, still very much the funding currency of choice in a trend that is likely to continue in this U.S. holiday-shortened week. * Brent futures slipped more than $2 a barrel on Monday as supply fears eased following a breakthrough nuclear deal between world powers and Iran over the weekend. * U.S. stocks rose on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing above 1,800 for the first time and healthcare names leading the way higher. DATA(GMT) 0745 France Business climate 0900 Italy Trade balance 1358 U.S. Markit Services PMI 1500 U.S. Pending home sales 1530 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Grains prices at 0137 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 659.00 2.00 +0.30% +1.58% 667.30 51 CBOT corn 423.50 1.25 +0.30% +0.12% 430.17 48 CBOT soy 1317.50 -2.00 -0.15% +2.01% 1281.85 64 CBOT rice $15.73 $0.02 +0.10% -0.51% $15.52 51 WTI crude $93.98 -$0.86 -0.91% -0.91% $95.91 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.355 $0.000 -0.03% +0.54% USD/AUD 0.917 0.000 +0.02% -0.70% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)