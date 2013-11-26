SYDNEY, Nov 26 U.S. soybean futures dropped for the first time in four sessions on Tuesday as traders took profits after the oilseed hit a two-month high in the previous session on strong export demand. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans fell 0.38 percent to $13.24-1/4 a bushel by 0129 GMT, after climbing to a two-month high of $13.34-1/2 a bushel on Monday when U.S. export inspections data pointing to strong Chinese demand for the oilseed boosted prices. * December corn fell 0.24 percent to $4.24-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.6 percent in the previous session. * March wheat was unchanged at $6.59-1/4 a bushel, after two days of gains. * After a near two-year hiatus, Iranian private buyers are inquiring about purchasing 300,000 tonnes or more of milling wheat, European traders say. * U.S. Department of Agriculture said 62 percent of the wheat crop in good to excellent condition, down from 63 percent a week earlier, in line with expectations. MARKET NEWS * The euro recoiled from a four-year high against the yen on Tuesday and retreated on the dollar as dovish comments from European Central bank officials deflated the high-flying currency. * Brent crude settled slightly lower on Monday, paring losses as traders questioned how soon a nuclear deal between world powers and Iran could translate into higher supplies to global markets. * The Dow industrials rose on Monday to end at another record high, after the Nasdaq topped 4,000 for the first time in 13 years and then slipped to close below that level. DATA (GMT) 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1330 U.S. Housing starts 1330 U.S. Building permits 1400 U.S. FHFA home price index 1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence 1500 U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing index Grains prices at 0129 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 659.25 0.00 +0.00% +0.46% 672.73 52 CBOT corn 423.75 -1.00 -0.24% +0.36% 429.55 48 CBOT soy 1324.25 -5.00 -0.38% +0.36% 1284.62 65 CBOT rice $15.80 $0.00 -0.03% +0.54% $15.53 53 WTI crude $94.33 $0.24 +0.26% -0.54% $95.90 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.354 $0.002 +0.15% -0.17% USD/AUD 0.919 0.003 +0.34% +0.25% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)