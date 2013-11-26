SYDNEY, Nov 26 U.S. soybean futures dropped for
the first time in four sessions on Tuesday as traders took
profits after the oilseed hit a two-month high in the previous
session on strong export demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans fell 0.38
percent to $13.24-1/4 a bushel by 0129 GMT, after climbing to a
two-month high of $13.34-1/2 a bushel on Monday when U.S. export
inspections data pointing to strong Chinese demand for the
oilseed boosted prices.
* December corn fell 0.24 percent to $4.24-3/4 a
bushel, having gained 0.6 percent in the previous session.
* March wheat was unchanged at $6.59-1/4 a bushel,
after two days of gains.
* After a near two-year hiatus, Iranian private buyers are
inquiring about purchasing 300,000 tonnes or more of milling
wheat, European traders say.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture said 62 percent of the
wheat crop in good to excellent condition, down from 63 percent
a week earlier, in line with expectations.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro recoiled from a four-year high against the yen on
Tuesday and retreated on the dollar as dovish comments from
European Central bank officials deflated the high-flying
currency.
* Brent crude settled slightly lower on Monday, paring
losses as traders questioned how soon a nuclear deal between
world powers and Iran could translate into higher supplies to
global markets.
* The Dow industrials rose on Monday to end at another
record high, after the Nasdaq topped 4,000 for the first time in
13 years and then slipped to close below that level.
DATA (GMT)
1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1330 U.S. Housing starts
1330 U.S. Building permits
1400 U.S. FHFA home price index
1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index
1500 U.S. Consumer confidence
1500 U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing index
Grains prices at 0129 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 659.25 0.00 +0.00% +0.46% 672.73 52
CBOT corn 423.75 -1.00 -0.24% +0.36% 429.55 48
CBOT soy 1324.25 -5.00 -0.38% +0.36% 1284.62 65
CBOT rice $15.80 $0.00 -0.03% +0.54% $15.53 53
WTI crude $94.33 $0.24 +0.26% -0.54% $95.90 47
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.354 $0.002 +0.15% -0.17%
USD/AUD 0.919 0.003 +0.34% +0.25%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)