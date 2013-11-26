* Soybeans dip from 2-month top on profit-taking
* Wheat hovers around 2-week high on supply concerns
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 26 U.S. soybeans fell for the
first time in four days on Tuesday as the market took a breather
after hitting a two-month high in the previous session on strong
export demand.
Wheat was little changed, holding near its highest since
Nov. 11 on expectations of strong demand for U.S. supplies amid
concerns about the harvest in Argentina and Australia.
Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans dipped 0.1
percent to $13.27-1/2 a bushel by 0233 GMT, but not far from
Monday's two-month high of $13.34-1/2 a bushel.
December wheat was down quarter of a cent to $6.52-1/4
a bushel, after three days of gains that lifted prices to
highest since Nov. 11. December corn fell quarter of a
cent to $4.24-1/2 a bushel.
"Nearby beans have moved around 60 cents higher in the last
three sessions, so it is not surprising to see some profit being
taken," said Brett Cooper, senior markets manager at INTL
FCStone Australia.
"The issue with soybeans is that U.S. needs to control its
export pace until the South American harvest."
The soybean market has been supported by strong demand for
freshly harvested U.S. crop, mainly from China, the world's top
importer of the oilseed.
Exporters sold 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown
destinations for 2014/15 delivery, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said on Monday.
The USDA on Friday confirmed sales of 115,000 tonnes of U.S.
soybeans to China, after reporting on Thursday weekly soybean
sales well above expectations at nearly 1.4 million tonnes.
In the wheat market, improving competitiveness of U.S.
supplies, as suggested by strong export data last week and
worries about weather damage in key exporters Argentina and
Australia buoyed Chicago futures on Monday.
There was additional support with slight deterioration in
the U.S. winter crop.
The USDA, in its weekly crop report, said 62 percent of the
wheat crop was in good to excellent condition, down from 63
percent a week ago, in line with expectations.
The slight drop in condition ratings was less of a concern
for traders than a cold spell that has descended across the U.S.
midsection, posing a potential threat to wheat in areas that
lack snow cover.
The U.S. corn harvest was 95 percent complete by Sunday, the
USDA said, ahead of the five-year average of 91 percent and in
line with trade expectations.
It did not give a number for the soybean harvest after
reporting progress at 95 percent a week ago.
Prices at 0233 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 659.50 0.25 +0.04% +0.50% 672.73 52
CBOT corn 424.50 -0.25 -0.06% +0.53% 429.58 50
CBOT soy 1327.50 -1.75 -0.13% +0.61% 1284.73 67
CBOT rice $15.75 -$0.05 -0.35% +0.22% $15.53 51
WTI crude $94.37 $0.28 +0.30% -0.50% $95.90 48
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.353 $0.002 +0.13% -0.18%
USD/AUD 0.918 0.003 +0.27% +0.19%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)