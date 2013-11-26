* Soybeans dip from 2-month top on profit-taking * Wheat hovers around 2-week high on supply concerns (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Nov 26 U.S. soybeans fell for the first time in four days on Tuesday as the market took a breather after hitting a two-month high in the previous session on strong export demand. Wheat was little changed, holding near its highest since Nov. 11 on expectations of strong demand for U.S. supplies amid concerns about the harvest in Argentina and Australia. Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans dipped 0.1 percent to $13.27-1/2 a bushel by 0233 GMT, but not far from Monday's two-month high of $13.34-1/2 a bushel. December wheat was down quarter of a cent to $6.52-1/4 a bushel, after three days of gains that lifted prices to highest since Nov. 11. December corn fell quarter of a cent to $4.24-1/2 a bushel. "Nearby beans have moved around 60 cents higher in the last three sessions, so it is not surprising to see some profit being taken," said Brett Cooper, senior markets manager at INTL FCStone Australia. "The issue with soybeans is that U.S. needs to control its export pace until the South American harvest." The soybean market has been supported by strong demand for freshly harvested U.S. crop, mainly from China, the world's top importer of the oilseed. Exporters sold 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for 2014/15 delivery, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday. The USDA on Friday confirmed sales of 115,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, after reporting on Thursday weekly soybean sales well above expectations at nearly 1.4 million tonnes. In the wheat market, improving competitiveness of U.S. supplies, as suggested by strong export data last week and worries about weather damage in key exporters Argentina and Australia buoyed Chicago futures on Monday. There was additional support with slight deterioration in the U.S. winter crop. The USDA, in its weekly crop report, said 62 percent of the wheat crop was in good to excellent condition, down from 63 percent a week ago, in line with expectations. The slight drop in condition ratings was less of a concern for traders than a cold spell that has descended across the U.S. midsection, posing a potential threat to wheat in areas that lack snow cover. The U.S. corn harvest was 95 percent complete by Sunday, the USDA said, ahead of the five-year average of 91 percent and in line with trade expectations. It did not give a number for the soybean harvest after reporting progress at 95 percent a week ago. Prices at 0233 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 659.50 0.25 +0.04% +0.50% 672.73 52 CBOT corn 424.50 -0.25 -0.06% +0.53% 429.58 50 CBOT soy 1327.50 -1.75 -0.13% +0.61% 1284.73 67 CBOT rice $15.75 -$0.05 -0.35% +0.22% $15.53 51 WTI crude $94.37 $0.28 +0.30% -0.50% $95.90 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.353 $0.002 +0.13% -0.18% USD/AUD 0.918 0.003 +0.27% +0.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)