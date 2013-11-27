SYDNEY, Nov 27 U.S. corn futures fell on
Thursday, extending two-day losses to nearly 2 percent, as the
harvest of a record U.S. crop weighed on prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* December corn fell 0.2 percent to $4.17-3/4, having
slid 1.5 percent in the previous session.
* Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.5 percent
to $6.59 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent on Tuesday.
* January soybeans little changed at $13.29-3/4 a
bushel, having closed flat on Tuesday.
* U.S. corn production will set a record high of 13.989
billion bushels this year, exceeding last year's
drought-shortened harvest by 30 percent, the USDA said on Nov.
8.
* U.S. exporters reported the sale of 360,000 tonnes of U.S.
soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery during the 2013/14
marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on
Tuesday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar wallowed at one-week lows against a basket of
major currencies on Wednesday, undermined by lower Treasury
yields after a batch of data failed to sway markets one way or
the other over when the Federal Reserve will scale back
stimulus.
* Brent crude oil futures edged lower in choppy trading on
Tuesday, as investors awaited new data after concluding that a
deal between Iran and world powers would bring no immediate
increase in crude supplies.
* The Nasdaq composite index closed above 4,000 on Tuesday
for the first time since 2000, while the Dow and S&P ended
barely changed.
DATA (GMT)
0745 France Consumer confidence
0900 Germany GfK consumer sentiment
1330 U.S. Durable goods orders
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1330 U.S. Midwest manufacturing index
1330 U.S. National activity index
1445 U.S. Chicago PMI
Grains prices at 0201 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 659.00 3.00 +0.46% -0.04% 671.64 43
CBOT corn 417.75 -0.75 -0.18% -1.65% 428.54 40
CBOT soy 1329.75 0.50 +0.04% +0.04% 1287.03 68
CBOT rice $15.69 -$0.05 -0.35% -0.76% $15.54 47
WTI crude $93.50 -$0.18 -0.19% -0.63% $95.58 39
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.356 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.33%
USD/AUD 0.911 -0.002 -0.22% -0.56%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)