SYDNEY, Nov 27 U.S. corn futures fell on Thursday, extending two-day losses to nearly 2 percent, as the harvest of a record U.S. crop weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * December corn fell 0.2 percent to $4.17-3/4, having slid 1.5 percent in the previous session. * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.5 percent to $6.59 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent on Tuesday. * January soybeans little changed at $13.29-3/4 a bushel, having closed flat on Tuesday. * U.S. corn production will set a record high of 13.989 billion bushels this year, exceeding last year's drought-shortened harvest by 30 percent, the USDA said on Nov. 8. * U.S. exporters reported the sale of 360,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery during the 2013/14 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar wallowed at one-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, undermined by lower Treasury yields after a batch of data failed to sway markets one way or the other over when the Federal Reserve will scale back stimulus. * Brent crude oil futures edged lower in choppy trading on Tuesday, as investors awaited new data after concluding that a deal between Iran and world powers would bring no immediate increase in crude supplies. * The Nasdaq composite index closed above 4,000 on Tuesday for the first time since 2000, while the Dow and S&P ended barely changed. DATA (GMT) 0745 France Consumer confidence 0900 Germany GfK consumer sentiment 1330 U.S. Durable goods orders 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1330 U.S. Midwest manufacturing index 1330 U.S. National activity index 1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Grains prices at 0201 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 659.00 3.00 +0.46% -0.04% 671.64 43 CBOT corn 417.75 -0.75 -0.18% -1.65% 428.54 40 CBOT soy 1329.75 0.50 +0.04% +0.04% 1287.03 68 CBOT rice $15.69 -$0.05 -0.35% -0.76% $15.54 47 WTI crude $93.50 -$0.18 -0.19% -0.63% $95.58 39 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.356 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.33% USD/AUD 0.911 -0.002 -0.22% -0.56% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)