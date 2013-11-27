* Wheat up for four out of five sessions
* Egypt wheat purchase points to strong demand
* Corn, soybeans slip ahead of Thursday holiday
(Adds comment on weather impact, closing U.S. prices)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 27 Chicago wheat rose
for the fourth time in five sessions on Wednesday, in a rally
that has been buoyed by strong export prospects and fund
short-covering.
Nearby corn ended slightly lower as traders adjusted
positions ahead of Thursday's U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
Soybeans surrendered earlier gains on profit-taking and weakness
in soymeal.
A major new wheat purchase by Egypt, the world's top
importer, underlined robust global demand, as its buying agency
bought 60,000 tonnes of French wheat.
"I think it just sent out a message that the U.S. is
competitive and global prices are indeed coming up a little
bit," said Tom Fritz, a partner at EFG Group in Chicago.
Part of U.S. wheat's competitiveness in world markets is
linked to recent weakness of the dollar, said J. Mark Kinoff,
president of Ceres Hedge in Chicago. The greenback was up
slightly on Wednesday.
Chicago Board Of Trade front-month December wheat rose
0.7 percent, or 4-3/4 cents, to $6.51-1/4 a bushel.
The market was also digesting several other developments
that pointed to robust global wheat demand.
Libya's agriculture minister told Reuters on Wednesday that
while the country has sufficient wheat stocks, it will resume
imports soon to meet domestic needs.
China's Xinhua News Agency reported earlier in the day that
China sold, at auction, a larger percentage of the reserve wheat
it had available, at a higher average price than the previous
week.
Major Australian wheat customer Indonesia said it was
looking elsewhere for food imports because of a diplomatic rift
with Australia, while harvest problems in Australia and
Argentina have also brightened U.S. export prospects.
There's also a weather worry supporting wheat.
Frigid weather headed to the U.S. Plains states next week
will push the young wheat crop into dormancy and cause damage if
snow fails to blanket the crop before the arctic blast hits,
agricultural meteorologist Don Keeney of Cropcast told Reuters
online Ags Forum on Wednesday.
December corn eased 0.3 percent, or 1-1/4 cents, to
$4.17-1/4 per bushel.
January soybeans shed 0.7 percent, or 9-1/4 cents, to
$13.20 a bushel after touching their highest since Sept. 19.
Investors took profits on soybeans after they finished
higher in three of the previous four sessions, traders said.
The rally was fueled by a surge in the December soymeal
contract and strong demand from China. But soymeal turned
weaker as some investors trimmed long positions ahead of
Thursday's holiday and Friday's first notice day for deliveries
against the December soymeal contract, Fritz said.
Firm cash markets for U.S. soymeal should prevent any
deliveries of that commodity on Friday, traders said.
U.S. exporters reported the sale of 235,000 tonnes of U.S.
soybeans to unknown destinations, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said on Wednesday, marking the fourth straight
business day that it has reported large individual U.S. soybean
sales.
Prices at 1:39 p.m. CST (1939 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 417.25 -1.25 -0.3% -40.2%
CBOT soy 1320.00 -9.25 -0.7% -7.0%
CBOT meal 445.90 -4.30 -1.0% 6.0%
CBOT soyoil 40.00 -0.35 -0.9% -18.6%
CBOT wheat 651.25 4.75 0.7% -16.3%
CBOT rice 1583.50 9.50 0.6% 6.6%
EU wheat 207.50 1.50 0.7% -17.1%
US crude 92.23 -1.45 -1.6% 0.4%
Dow Jones 16,092 19 0.1% 22.8%
Gold 1240.30 -2.60 -0.2% -25.9%
Euro/dollar 1.3572 0.0001 0.0% 2.9%
Dollar Index 80.7280 0.1170 0.2% 1.2%
Baltic Freight 1573 61 4.0% 125.0%
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy, Chizu Nomiyama
and Maureen Bavdek)