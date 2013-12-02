SYDNEY, Dec 2 U.S. soybean futures rose for the
second straight session on Monday, drawing continued support
from strong demand for U.S. stocks.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans rose 0.3
percent to $13.40 a bushel, having firmed 1.25 percent on
Friday.
* March wheat rose 0.2 percent to $6.70 a bushel,
having closed up 0.8 percent on Friday.
* March corn fell 0.5 percent to $4.22-1/2 a bushel,
having slid 0.5 percent in the previous session.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture reported weekly export
sales of U.S. soybeans at 1.77 million tonnes, above trade
expectations.
* USDA also said private exporters reported sales of 110,000
tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for 2014/15 delivery.
* Argentina's agriculture minister projected the country's
2013/14 wheat crop at 8.5 million tonnes, well below the USDA's
current forecast of 11 million tonnes.
MARKET NEWS
* Commodity currencies were the star performers early in
Asia on Monday in what would otherwise have been a featureless
start to a heavy week of central bank policy meetings.
* Brent oil dropped by more than $1 on Friday while U.S.
crude rose in thin, volatile trade ahead of the weekend as
traders continued to weigh supply outages in Libya against U.S.
inventory levels.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Final Manufacturing PMI
0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI
0848 France Markit Manufacturing PMI
0853 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI
0858 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI
1500 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI
1500 U.S. Construction spending
Grains prices at 0139 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 670.00 1.25 +0.19% +0.98% 669.58 57
CBOT corn 422.50 -2.00 -0.47% +1.26% 426.97 30
CBOT soy 1340.75 4.25 +0.32% +1.57% 1290.73 68
CBOT rice $15.96 -$0.01 -0.03% +0.76% $15.58 62
WTI crude $93.05 $0.33 +0.36% +0.36% $94.80 41
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.360 $0.001 +0.09% -0.02%
USD/AUD 0.914 0.003 +0.29% +0.44%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)