SYDNEY, Dec 2 U.S. soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Monday, drawing continued support from strong demand for U.S. stocks. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $13.40 a bushel, having firmed 1.25 percent on Friday. * March wheat rose 0.2 percent to $6.70 a bushel, having closed up 0.8 percent on Friday. * March corn fell 0.5 percent to $4.22-1/2 a bushel, having slid 0.5 percent in the previous session. * U.S. Department of Agriculture reported weekly export sales of U.S. soybeans at 1.77 million tonnes, above trade expectations. * USDA also said private exporters reported sales of 110,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for 2014/15 delivery. * Argentina's agriculture minister projected the country's 2013/14 wheat crop at 8.5 million tonnes, well below the USDA's current forecast of 11 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * Commodity currencies were the star performers early in Asia on Monday in what would otherwise have been a featureless start to a heavy week of central bank policy meetings. * Brent oil dropped by more than $1 on Friday while U.S. crude rose in thin, volatile trade ahead of the weekend as traders continued to weigh supply outages in Libya against U.S. inventory levels. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Final Manufacturing PMI 0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI 0848 France Markit Manufacturing PMI 0853 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI 0858 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI 1500 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI 1500 U.S. Construction spending Grains prices at 0139 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 670.00 1.25 +0.19% +0.98% 669.58 57 CBOT corn 422.50 -2.00 -0.47% +1.26% 426.97 30 CBOT soy 1340.75 4.25 +0.32% +1.57% 1290.73 68 CBOT rice $15.96 -$0.01 -0.03% +0.76% $15.58 62 WTI crude $93.05 $0.33 +0.36% +0.36% $94.80 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.360 $0.001 +0.09% -0.02% USD/AUD 0.914 0.003 +0.29% +0.44% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)