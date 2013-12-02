* Soybeans and wheat rally on strong export demand * Argentine wheat production concerns support * Corn down for fourth straight session By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 2 U.S. soybeans rose for a second session on Monday to hit a near three-month high, while wheat hit a near one-month top as strong demand, confirmed by the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture export figures, underpinned gains. Corn fell for a fourth straight session as the record U.S. crop continued to weigh. Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $13.43-3/4 a bushel by 0357 GMT, just shy of the session high of $13.45 a bushel, the highest since September 19. Soybeans closed up 1.25 percent on Friday. March wheat rose 0.7 percent to $6.73-1/4 a bushel, just shy of the session high of $6.73-1/2 a bushel, the highest since December 5. Wheat closed up 0.8 percent on Friday. Three-day gains for wheat topped 2.6 percent, the biggest rally since late October. "Strong export demand is supporting today's gains in soybeans and wheat," said Vanessa Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. Soybeans rallied after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported weekly export sales of U.S. soybeans at 1.77 million tonnes, combining old and new crop years, which was above trade expectations. The USDA also said private exporters reported sales of 110,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for 2014/15 delivery. Wheat firmed after the USDA said export sales totalled 562,000 tonnes in the week ended Nov. 21, a result that was toward the high end of market expectations. Wheat drew support late last week from production concerns in Argentina and Australia. Argentina's agriculture minister on Thursday projected the country's 2013/14 wheat crop at 8.5 million tonnes, well below the USDA's current forecast of 11 million tonnes. March corn edged 0.1 percent lower to $4.24-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.6 percent. Analysts said corn continues to suffer from record U.S. production, and was also hurt by reports from China's Xinhua News Agency that China returned a batch of U.S. corn that showed a genetically modified trait not allowed by its Ministry of Agriculture. Grains prices at 0357 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 673.25 4.50 +0.67% +1.47% 669.68 62 CBOT corn 424.25 -0.25 -0.06% +1.68% 427.03 33 CBOT soy 1343.75 7.25 +0.54% +1.80% 1290.83 69 CBOT rice $15.96 -$0.01 -0.03% +0.76% $15.58 62 WTI crude $93.21 $0.49 +0.53% +0.53% $94.81 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.360 $0.001 +0.07% -0.04% USD/AUD 0.915 0.004 +0.41% +0.56% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)