* Soybeans and wheat rally on strong export demand
* Argentine wheat production concerns support
* Corn down for fourth straight session
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Dec 2 U.S. soybeans rose for a second
session on Monday to hit a near three-month high, while wheat
hit a near one-month top as strong demand, confirmed by the
latest U.S. Department of Agriculture export figures,
underpinned gains.
Corn fell for a fourth straight session as the record U.S.
crop continued to weigh.
Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans rose 0.5
percent to $13.43-3/4 a bushel by 0357 GMT, just shy of the
session high of $13.45 a bushel, the highest since September 19.
Soybeans closed up 1.25 percent on Friday.
March wheat rose 0.7 percent to $6.73-1/4 a bushel,
just shy of the session high of $6.73-1/2 a bushel, the highest
since December 5. Wheat closed up 0.8 percent on Friday.
Three-day gains for wheat topped 2.6 percent, the biggest
rally since late October.
"Strong export demand is supporting today's gains in
soybeans and wheat," said Vanessa Tan, investment analyst at
Phillip Futures in Singapore.
Soybeans rallied after the U.S. Department of Agriculture
reported weekly export sales of U.S. soybeans at 1.77 million
tonnes, combining old and new crop years, which was above trade
expectations.
The USDA also said private exporters reported sales of
110,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for 2014/15 delivery.
Wheat firmed after the USDA said export sales totalled
562,000 tonnes in the week ended Nov. 21, a result that was
toward the high end of market expectations.
Wheat drew support late last week from production concerns
in Argentina and Australia.
Argentina's agriculture minister on Thursday projected the
country's 2013/14 wheat crop at 8.5 million tonnes, well below
the USDA's current forecast of 11 million tonnes.
March corn edged 0.1 percent lower to $4.24-1/4 a
bushel, having closed down 1.6 percent.
Analysts said corn continues to suffer from record U.S.
production, and was also hurt by reports from China's Xinhua
News Agency that China returned a batch of U.S. corn that showed
a genetically modified trait not allowed by its Ministry of
Agriculture.
Grains prices at 0357 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 673.25 4.50 +0.67% +1.47% 669.68 62
CBOT corn 424.25 -0.25 -0.06% +1.68% 427.03 33
CBOT soy 1343.75 7.25 +0.54% +1.80% 1290.83 69
CBOT rice $15.96 -$0.01 -0.03% +0.76% $15.58 62
WTI crude $93.21 $0.49 +0.53% +0.53% $94.81 43
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.360 $0.001 +0.07% -0.04%
USD/AUD 0.915 0.004 +0.41% +0.56%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)