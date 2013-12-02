* Soybeans fall after hitting 9-1/2 week high in overnight session * Corn edges higher after hitting fresh three-year low * Wheat weak on profit-taking setback (Recasts, updated with closing prices, adds new analyst quote) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Dec 2 U.S. soybean futures dropped 1.1 percent on Monday, their biggest decline in more than two weeks, weighed down by profit-taking and weakness in the soymeal market. Wheat also fell on a setback from recent highs but corn edged higher, with bargain buyers stepping in to lend support after prices staked out a fresh three-year low early in the session. A bearish tone hung over agricultural markets amid concerns that China will limit which corn and soybeans will be allowed in government stocks. There was trade talk that China rejected another cargo of U.S. corn due to the discovery of an unapproved genetically modified variety in a shipment. "Apparently the Chinese government announced that they are going to be hard core about what they'll allow in government storage," said Jack Scoville of The Price Futures Group. "The idea that they're going to try to squeeze out a lot of the imports may reduce demand. That's gotten into beans today." There was no confirmation of any fresh bans. China rejected a cargo of U.S. corn two weeks ago. Soybeans came under pressure after hitting their highest since Sept. 19 during overnight trading. "It has been a pretty good rally," said Greg Grow, director of agribusiness at brokerage Archer Financial Services. "Beans have been a big leader. They are very high historically to corn right now." Weakness in soymeal futures, which dropped 2.1 percent after December futures hit a contract high, also spilled over into soybeans. Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans closed 15-1/4 cents lower at $13.21-1/4 a bushel. "It has got to be the profit taking," said Mark Schultz, analyst with Northstar Commodity in Minneapolis. "Once it just got going, they just sold it off. The rally just kind of ran out of gas, ran out of buyers." Disappointing export data also contributed to the decline. The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday morning that export inspections of soybeans were 52.623 million bushels in the latest reporting week, below market forecasts for 60 million to 70 million bushels. CBOT December corn settled up 1-1/4 cents at $4.16-1/2 a bushel. Prices bottomed out at $4.10 a bushel, the lowest for the front-month contract since Aug. 26, 2010, on Monday morning. CBOT December wheat was 5-1/4 cents lower at $6.49-3/4 a bushel. Wheat firmed during the overnight trading session, hitting its highest price since Nov. 5. The December contract ran into resistance and turned lower after failing to break through its 30-day moving average, a key technical point it has not surpassed since Oct. 30. Good conditions for the crop in the U.S. Plains also weighed on wheat prices. Prices at 1:42 p.m. CST (1942 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 416.50 1.25 0.3% -40.4% CBOT soy 1321.25 -15.25 -1.1% -6.9% CBOT meal 447.00 -9.60 -2.1% 6.3% CBOT soyoil 40.34 0.12 0.3% -17.9% CBOT wheat 649.75 -5.25 -0.8% -16.5% CBOT rice 1590.00 -6.00 -0.4% 7.0% EU wheat 210.00 0.25 0.1% -16.1% US crude 93.93 1.21 1.3% 2.3% Dow Jones 16,044 -42 -0.3% 22.4% Gold 1220.86 -31.13 -2.5% -27.1% Euro/dollar 1.3538 -0.0051 -0.4% 2.6% Dollar Index 80.9150 0.2370 0.3% 1.4% Baltic Freight 1865 44 2.4% 166.8% In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Krista Hughes)