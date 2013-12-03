SYDNEY, Dec 3 U.S. wheat futures edged up on
bargain-buying on Tuesday after posting their biggest daily
slide in nearly a month the session before, though surprise
forecasts of a bumper Australian crop capped gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 0.3 percent
to $6.63-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Monday.
* January soybeans gained 0.42 percent to $13.26-3/4 a
bushel. They slid 1.1 percent the day before.
* March corn fell 0.41 percent to $4.26-1/4 a bushel,
having closed unchanged the previous session.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department said export inspections of
soybeans were 52.623 million bushels, below market forecasts for
60-70 million bushels.
* Australia is expecting its third-biggest wheat crop on
record after the government forecaster unexpectedly raised its
estimate for the 2013/14 crop by 7 percent.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen remained on the backfoot early in Asia on Tuesday,
having succumbed to further selling pressure on prospects of
more stimulus from the Bank of Japan.
* Brent crude futures rose to a 10-week high on Monday,
supported by strong manufacturing data from China and the United
States, and concerns about supplies of Russian crude.
* U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, with investors unable
to find new reasons to keep pushing shares higher after eight
straight weeks of gains, while the mining sector slid alongside
sharp drops in precious metals prices.
DATA (GMT)
0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI
1000 Euro zone Producer prices
1245 U.S. Weekly ICSC chain store sales
1355 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
1445 U.S. ISM-New York business activity
1500 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence
Grains prices at 0131 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 663.75 2.00 +0.30% -0.75% 667.88 48
CBOT corn 426.25 1.75 +0.41% +0.71% 433.91 41
CBOT soy 1326.75 5.50 +0.42% -0.73% 1291.33 57
CBOT rice $15.88 -$0.03 -0.16% -0.53% $15.60 56
WTI crude $94.18 $0.36 +0.38% +1.57% $94.88 53
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.353 -$0.001 -0.04% -0.40%
USD/AUD 0.909 -0.001 -0.08% -0.19%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)