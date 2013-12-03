* Wheat edges higher on bargain buying
* Australian production seen at third biggest ever
* Corn firms despite Chinese discovery of GMO crop
SYDNEY, Dec 3 U.S. wheat futures edged higher on
Monday, rebounding from losses of more than 1 percent in the
previous session, as traders sought bargains, but forecasts of a
bumper Australian crop capped gains.
Corn firmed, shrugging off news of a discovery of a rogue
strain of genetically modified corn by China, while soybeans
rebounded from losses of more than 1 percent.
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 0.1 percent to
$6.62-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Monday when
the grain fell on profit taking after hitting a near one-month
high in the overnight session.
"Wheat fell 1 percent last night, and we are seeing some
correction today," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at
Advance Trading Australasia.
"The market is very much focused on the demand side of the
equation, and U.S. wheat is competitive into markets like
Egypt."
Despite drawing support from bargain buying, analysts said
gains were capped by a forecast for the third biggest crop on
record in 2013/14 in Australia, the world's second largest wheat
exporter.
The Australian Bureau of Agriculture and Resource Economics
and Sciences (ABARES) forecast wheat output of 26.213 million
tonnes, up from its September estimate of 24.467 million tonnes,
citing favourable weather across the west coast.
January soybeans also rebounded from losses, firming
0.4 percent to $13.26 a bushel, having closed down 1.1 percent
in the previous session.
Soybeans fell on weaker-than-expected export figures and
profit-taking after the oilseed hit a near three-month high on
Monday.
The U.S. Agriculture Department said export inspections of
soybeans were 52.623 million bushels, below market forecasts for
60 to 70 million bushels.
March corn firmed 0.2 percent to $4.25-1/2 a bushel,
having closed unchanged in the previous session.
Corn firmed, despite news that China's quarantine
authorities have found an unapproved genetically modified
variety of corn in more U.S. shipments, which may face rejection
after one shipment was rejected for entry last month, traders
said on Tuesday.
Grains prices at 0323 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 662.50 0.75 +0.11% -0.93% 667.83 44
CBOT corn 425.50 1.00 +0.24% +0.53% 433.88 38
CBOT soy 1326.00 4.75 +0.36% -0.79% 1291.30 57
CBOT rice $15.89 -$0.01 -0.06% -0.44% $15.60 57
WTI crude $94.07 $0.25 +0.27% +1.46% $94.87 53
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.353 -$0.001 -0.04% -0.40%
USD/AUD 0.908 -0.002 -0.19% -0.30%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)