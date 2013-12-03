* Wheat edges higher on more export demand
* Arctic weather poses threat to some U.S. wheat
* China may reject U.S. GMO corn
(Updates to include close of U.S. trading)
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, Dec 3 U.S. wheat futures ended higher
on Tuesday on growing export demand and a cold snap forecast for
late this week that may harm some U.S. wheat, but gains were
capped by increased production prospects in Australia.
Corn closed firm as well on short-covering and on spillover
from the gains in wheat while soybeans were mixed with gains
slowed by bright soy production prospects in South America.
Corn's gains were curbed by news that China may reject U.S.
corn cargoes that contain an unapproved GMO variety; additional
overhead pressure on soy also stemmed from talk that a Chinese
buyer may be set to reject U.S. soy cargoes as well.
Chicago Board of Trade December wheat closed 4 cents
per bushel higher at $6.53-3/4, December corn was up 5-1/2
at $4.22 and January soybeans were down 1-1/2 at
$13.19-3/4.
A cold snap late this week could pose a threat to portions
of the U.S. hard red winter wheat crop, an agricultural
meteorologist said on Tuesday.
"Forecast temperatures are not quite as cold as previously,
but still about 5 percent of the crop is at risk of winterkill,"
said Don Keeney, a meteorologist for MDA Weather Services.
Traders and analysts said the cold snap probably would not
harm much of the crop and was not likely to be a major market
mover.
"The Arctic blast is not a good thing since we'll see some
damage to hard red winter wheat, but we are going to see pretty
good snowfall, which will help prevent a lot of harm," said
Sterling Smith, a futures specialist for Citigroup.
Improved demand for wheat was a key reason for the firmer
tone in the wheat market.
WHEAT DEMAND CITED
"The (wheat) market is very much focused on the demand side
of the equation," said Andrew Woodhouse, a grains analyst at
Advance Trading Australasia.
Egypt's main wheat-buying agency, the General Authority for
Supply Commodities, on Tuesday bought 60,000 tonnes of Romanian
wheat for late December shipment. It was the fifth international
tender in less than a month.
Algeria and Tunisia also are tendering for wheat.
Dealers said improved crop prospects in major exporter
Australia helped to limit gains.
The Australian Bureau of Agriculture and Resource Economics
and Sciences (ABARES) forecast wheat output of 26.213 million
tonnes, up from its September estimate of 24.467 million tonnes.
CORN/SOY MARKET ON ALERT
News that China may be set to reject cargoes of U.S. corn
was dampening gains in CBOT corn futures.
China, one of the world's largest corn importers, is likely
to reject more U.S. shipments of the grain after they were found
to contain a genetically modified variety not approved by
Beijing, traders said.
"If China is not going to allow imports of beans or corn due
to GMO, it will certainly have a chilling affect on demand,"
Smith said.
"China sees the bearish pressure from the big corn supply,
and this is giving them added incentive to find a reason to
reject cargoes," he said.
There are also rumors that a Chinese soybean buyer is asking
to wash out of at least six cargoes of soybeans that were set to
be delivered in January.
The Chinese concerns, combined with bright crop prospects in
South America, slowed the gains in soybean futures.
"South American weather is very good. In Brazil it's
possible to see a 90-million-tonne crop, which will keep
pressure on prices," Smith said.
USDA's latest forecast for Brazil's soybean production for
the 2013/14 marketing year is 88.0 million tonnes.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London; Editing by
Maureen Bavdek)