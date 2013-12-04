SYDNEY, Dec 4 U.S. wheat futures rose for a second straight session on Wednesday, supported by expectations of strong export demand and forecasts for potentially crop-damaging weather. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.11 percent to $6.69 a bushel, having closed up 1 percent on Tuesday. * January soybeans rose 0.24 percent to $16.73-1/2 a bushel, having slid 0.11 percent on Tuesday. * March corn was unchanged at $4.31-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.6 percent in the previous session. * A cold snap late this week could pose a threat to portions of the U.S. hard red winter wheat crop, MDA Weather Services said on Tuesday. * Nearly 2 million tonnes of U.S. corn heading to China face stringent testing for an unapproved genetically modified variety after several cargoes were denied entry by state quarantine authorities, taking exporters and grain traders by surprise. MARKET NEWS * The yen was squeezed higher across the board early in Asia on Wednesday, enjoying a bit of a reprieve as investors locked in profits ahead of major risk events including U.S. jobs data due later in the week. * U.S. oil futures rose more than $2 a barrel to a four-week high on Tuesday for a third straight session on ideas the January start-up of a pipeline from Cushing, Oklahoma, to the Gulf Coast would drain crude stocks at the storage hub. * The Dow and the S&P 500 fell for a third straight day on Tuesday, dropping from record levels as investors took profits amid signs of a weak holiday shopping season. DATA (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Services PMI 0848 France Markit Services PMI 0853 Germany Markit Services PMI 0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI 1000 Euro zone Revised Q3 GDP 1000 Euro zone Retail sales 1315 U.S. ADP employment report 1330 U.S. International trade 1500 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI 1500 U.S. New home sales 1900 U.S. Beige book Grains prices at 0125 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 669.00 0.75 +0.11% +1.10% 666.74 52 CBOT corn 431.25 0.00 +0.00% +1.59% 433.58 51 CBOT soy 1322.50 2.75 +0.21% +0.09% 1292.23 55 CBOT rice $15.91 -$0.02 -0.16% +0.03% $15.62 57 WTI crude $97.19 $1.15 +1.20% +3.59% $94.92 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.358 -$0.001 -0.05% +0.31% USD/AUD 0.907 -0.007 -0.72% -0.33% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)