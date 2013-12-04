SYDNEY, Dec 4 U.S. wheat futures rose for a
second straight session on Wednesday, supported by expectations
of strong export demand and forecasts for potentially
crop-damaging weather.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.11 percent
to $6.69 a bushel, having closed up 1 percent on Tuesday.
* January soybeans rose 0.24 percent to $16.73-1/2 a
bushel, having slid 0.11 percent on Tuesday.
* March corn was unchanged at $4.31-1/4 a bushel,
having gained 1.6 percent in the previous session.
* A cold snap late this week could pose a threat to portions
of the U.S. hard red winter wheat crop, MDA Weather Services
said on Tuesday.
* Nearly 2 million tonnes of U.S. corn heading to China face
stringent testing for an unapproved genetically modified variety
after several cargoes were denied entry by state quarantine
authorities, taking exporters and grain traders by surprise.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen was squeezed higher across the board early in Asia
on Wednesday, enjoying a bit of a reprieve as investors locked
in profits ahead of major risk events including U.S. jobs data
due later in the week.
* U.S. oil futures rose more than $2 a barrel to a four-week
high on Tuesday for a third straight session on ideas the
January start-up of a pipeline from Cushing, Oklahoma, to the
Gulf Coast would drain crude stocks at the storage hub.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 fell for a third straight day on
Tuesday, dropping from record levels as investors took profits
amid signs of a weak holiday shopping season.
DATA (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Services PMI
0848 France Markit Services PMI
0853 Germany Markit Services PMI
0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI
1000 Euro zone Revised Q3 GDP
1000 Euro zone Retail sales
1315 U.S. ADP employment report
1330 U.S. International trade
1500 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI
1500 U.S. New home sales
1900 U.S. Beige book
Grains prices at 0125 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 669.00 0.75 +0.11% +1.10% 666.74 52
CBOT corn 431.25 0.00 +0.00% +1.59% 433.58 51
CBOT soy 1322.50 2.75 +0.21% +0.09% 1292.23 55
CBOT rice $15.91 -$0.02 -0.16% +0.03% $15.62 57
WTI crude $97.19 $1.15 +1.20% +3.59% $94.92 70
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.358 -$0.001 -0.05% +0.31%
USD/AUD 0.907 -0.007 -0.72% -0.33%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)