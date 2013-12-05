SYDNEY, Dec 5 U.S. wheat futures fell for a second session on Thursday, extending two-day losses to nearly 1.5 percent, as forecasts for a bumper Canadian crop weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat fell 0.4 percent to $6.59-1/4 a bushel, having slid 1.0 percent in the previous session. * January soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $13.31-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * March corn fell 0.3 percent at $4.35-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.2 percent on Wednesday. * Statistics Canada, which put 2013 all-wheat production at a record 37.53 million tonnes against an average trade forecast of 33.8 million, cooled prices by turning attention back to a larger global supply this year. * Forecasts for freezing weather this week in the U.S. wheat belt offered some support by raising the risk of damage to developing crops. * China rejection of five batches of U.S. corn did not have a significant impact on prices, although analysts said the move could be the sign of a tougher Chinese line on imports. MARKET NEWS * The yen was squeezed higher across the board early in Asia on Wednesday, enjoying a bit of a reprieve as investors locked in profits ahead of major risk events including U.S. jobs data due later in the week. * U.S. crude oil futures rose more than $1 on Wednesday, a fourth straight day of gains as government data showed an unexpected fall in U.S. stockpiles in the world's largest oil consumer. * The Dow and the S&P 500 finished lower for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday after investors found few reasons to make big moves, with uncertainty remaining over when the Federal Reserve will start to slow its stimulus. DATA (GMT) 1245 European Central Bank interest rate decision 1330 ECB President Mario Draghi holds press briefing 1330 U.S. Q3 GDP 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 U.S. Factory orders Grains prices at 0131 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 659.00 -2.75 -0.42% 666.41 37 CBOT corn 435.25 -1.25 -0.29% 433.71 54 CBOT soy 1331.25 1.75 +0.13% 1292.53 60 CBOT rice $15.89 -$0.02 -0.09% $15.62 54 WTI crude $97.17 -$0.03 -0.03% $94.93 69 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.359 $0.000 -0.02% USD/AUD 0.905 -0.009 -0.99% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)