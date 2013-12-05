SYDNEY, Dec 5 U.S. wheat futures fell for a
second session on Thursday, extending two-day losses to nearly
1.5 percent, as forecasts for a bumper Canadian crop weighed on
prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat fell 0.4 percent
to $6.59-1/4 a bushel, having slid 1.0 percent in the previous
session.
* January soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $13.31-1/4 a
bushel, having firmed 0.6 percent on Wednesday.
* March corn fell 0.3 percent at $4.35-1/4 a bushel,
having closed up 1.2 percent on Wednesday.
* Statistics Canada, which put 2013 all-wheat production at
a record 37.53 million tonnes against an average trade forecast
of 33.8 million, cooled prices by turning attention back to a
larger global supply this year.
* Forecasts for freezing weather this week in the U.S. wheat
belt offered some support by raising the risk of damage to
developing crops.
* China rejection of five batches of U.S. corn did not have
a significant impact on prices, although analysts said the move
could be the sign of a tougher Chinese line on imports.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen was squeezed higher across the board early in Asia
on Wednesday, enjoying a bit of a reprieve as investors locked
in profits ahead of major risk events including U.S. jobs data
due later in the week.
* U.S. crude oil futures rose more than $1 on Wednesday, a
fourth straight day of gains as government data showed an
unexpected fall in U.S. stockpiles in the world's largest oil
consumer.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 finished lower for the fourth
consecutive session on Wednesday after investors found few
reasons to make big moves, with uncertainty remaining over when
the Federal Reserve will start to slow its stimulus.
DATA (GMT)
1245 European Central Bank interest rate decision
1330 ECB President Mario Draghi holds press briefing
1330 U.S. Q3 GDP
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1500 U.S. Factory orders
Grains prices at 0131 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 659.00 -2.75 -0.42% 666.41 37
CBOT corn 435.25 -1.25 -0.29% 433.71 54
CBOT soy 1331.25 1.75 +0.13% 1292.53 60
CBOT rice $15.89 -$0.02 -0.09% $15.62 54
WTI crude $97.17 -$0.03 -0.03% $94.93 69
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.359 $0.000 -0.02%
USD/AUD 0.905 -0.009 -0.99%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)