* Record Canadian crop shrugs of export-led gains * Corn falls for first time in four days * Soybeans firm, two-day gains near 1 pct By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 5 U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday, extending losses for the past two days to more than 1 percent, as a larger-than-expected Canadian crop pushed prices to the lowest since Nov. 27. Corn fell for the first time in four days after strong gains on short selling; soybeans were little changed. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat futures fell 0.23 percent to $6.60-1/4 a bushel, near the session low of $6.58-3/4. Wheat lost nearly 1 percent in the previous session. "The big news in wheat was the (Statistics Canada) production figure, which estimated wheat at 35.5 million tonnes, which was a lot bigger than the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and I think this is driving the movement today," said Brett Cooper, Senior Manager, Markets at FCStone Australia. Statistics Canada said farmers produced a record 37.53 million tonnes of wheat in 2013, up 38 percent from 2012 and above market expectations. The bumper Canadian crop outweighed support from expectations of increased demand for U.S. stocks as export competition from Russia and Ukraine faded. Forecasts for freezing weather this week in the U.S. wheat belt also supported prices by raising the risk of damage to developing crops. March corn fell 0.34 percent to $4.35 a bushel, reversing from a 2.8 percent gain over the previous two sessions that pushed the grain to a near three-week high of $4.39-1/2. Corn is under pressure from confirmation that China rejected the entry of five U.S. shipments tainted with a genetically-modified strain not yet approved by its agricultural ministry. News of the rejection did not have a significant impact on prices, although analysts said the move could be the sign of a tougher Chinese line on imports. January soybeans rose 0.13 percent at $13.31-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.74 percent. Grains prices at 0356 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 660.25 -1.50 -0.23% -0.23% 666.45 39 CBOT corn 435.00 -1.50 -0.34% +2.47% 433.70 54 CBOT soy 1331.25 1.75 +0.13% +0.76% 1292.53 60 CBOT rice $15.89 -$0.02 -0.09% -0.06% $15.62 54 WTI crude $97.35 $0.15 +0.15% +1.36% $94.93 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.358 -$0.001 -0.04% +0.32% USD/AUD 0.904 -0.009 -1.02% -0.63% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential