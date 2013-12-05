* Record Canadian wheat crop stalls export-fueled rally
* European wheat also falls after seven-month high
* Corn falls for first time in four days
(Updates to include close of U.S. trading, adds fresh analyst
quote)
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, Dec 5 U.S. wheat futures fell more than
1 percent to a one-week low on Thursday on slow U.S. export
sales of wheat and a larger-than-expected Canadian crop.
Wheat tumbled for the second day in a row, and at 1.5
percent, posted its biggest one-day decline in over two months.
European wheat futures, which hit a near seven-month high on
Wednesday, tracked U.S. prices lower.
Corn fell for the first time in four days as a
short-covering bounce from a three-year low petered out, while
soybeans also eased.
"The weather in South America continues to be
non-threatening so that I think is having some impact on the
soybean market as well," said Don Roose, analyst and president
of U.S. Commodities, Des Moines, Iowa.
All three commodities were pressured by lower-than-expected
exports of each as seen in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's
weekly export sales report, which was released on Thursday.
Wheat declined despite the potential for some winterkill
damage to the U.S. winter wheat crop late this week as bitter
cold temperatures and ice threatened to harm some of the crop in
the U.S. Plains and in the U.S. southern Midwest.
"There may be some winterkill in the Plains but I don't
think it's a major problem. A bigger issue will be the ice cover
from northeast Texas into the Delta," said Don Keeney, a
meteorologist at MDA Weather Services.
Chicago Board of Trade December wheat closed down
9-1/4 cents per bushel at $6.38 per bushel, December corn
was down 2-3/4 at $4.22-3/4, and January soybeans were
down 1-1/2 at $13.28.
Although grains and soy ended lower the closing prices were
above the day's lows due to a weak dollar and slow country
movement.
"Part of it is probably the (weakness in the) dollar," said
Jack Scoville, analyst for the Price Futures Group.
"And I don't think there is much for sale right now. Farmers
are pretty tight holders," he said.
"Once it gets put in the bin and the temperatures drop into
the 20s, and to the south they are going to get a couple inches
of ice, who wants to go out and open a bin door, fill a truck
and take it into town?," Scoville said.
BIG CANADA WHEAT CROP
"The big news in wheat was the (Statistics Canada)
production figure (...) and I think this is driving the movement
today," said Brett Cooper, senior manager, markets, at FCStone
Australia.
Statistics Canada said on Wednesday that farmers produced a
record 37.53 million tonnes of wheat in 2013, up 38 percent from
2012 and well above market expectations.
The estimates dampened a rally in wheat that had been driven
by strong export demand at a time of fading competition from
Russia and Ukrainian supply, as well as worries over freezing
weather forecast this week in the U.S. wheat belt.
In Europe, March milling wheat on the Paris Euronext
market was down 0.70 percent at 211.50 euros a tonne as it
pulled away from a near seven-month high of 211.25 euros hit on
Wednesday.
Corn remains within sight of a three-year low of $4.10 for
front-month prices that was hit on Monday as the market
faces the arrival of a record U.S. harvest and China's rejection
of some cargoes of U.S. corn.
China confirmed on Wednesday it had rejected the entry of
five U.S. shipments tainted with a non-authorized genetically
modified strain, and analysts said the move could be a sign of a
tougher Chinese line on imports.
