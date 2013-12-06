SYDNEY, Dec 6 U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Friday, rebounding slightly from a fall of 1.5 percent in the previous session, but the grain was heading for its biggest weekly loss in a month on the back of a bumper Canadian crop and poor U.S. exports. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose a fraction in early trade but was down nearly 2.5 percent for the week, the biggest loss in a month. * January soybeans slipped 1.1 percent for the week, the first weekly loss in three. * March corn is on course to finish the week up more than 2 percent, the first weekly gain in a month. * All three commodities were pressured by lower-than-expected exports of each as seen in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly export sales report, which was released on Thursday. * Statistics Canada said on Wednesday that farmers produced a record 37.53 million tonnes of wheat in 2013, well above market expectations. * Argentina is not on the verge of cutting its soybean export tax despite market rumors. MARKET NEWS * The euro traded at five-week highs against the dollar early in Asia on Friday, having powered higher overnight after the European Central Bank gave no fresh indication that it would ease policy anytime soon. * Brent crude oil futures fell and U.S. crude oil futures gained for a fifth straight session on Thursday, narrowing the gap between the two benchmarks to a two-week low as positive U.S. economic data hinted at a resurgence of demand for oil in the world's largest consumer. * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the Dow and S&P 500 dropping for a fifth straight session after a round of mixed economic data left traders guessing as to when the Federal Reserve would begin to slow its stimulus program. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 100 Germany Industrial orders 1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls 1330 U.S. Unemployment rate 1330 U.S. Personal income 1455 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index 1900 U.S. Consumer credit Grains prices at 0140 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 652.50 0.50 +0.08% -1.40% 662.93 30 CBOT corn 433.00 -0.50 -0.12% -0.80% 432.67 52 CBOT soy 1322.00 -6.00 -0.45% -0.56% 1294.41 57 CBOT rice $15.52 -$0.14 -0.89% -2.45% $15.62 34 WTI crude $97.36 -$0.02 -0.02% +0.16% $94.94 69 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.367 $0.000 -0.01% +0.54% USD/AUD 0.906 -0.001 -0.07% +0.34% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)