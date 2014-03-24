SYDNEY, March 24 U.S. soybean futures fell for a second session on Monday, extending losses over the two days to 2.5 percent, as fears over global supplies eased in part due to lower expected demand from China. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans fell 0.7 percent to $13.99-1/2 a bushel, having slid 1.7 percent on Friday. * May corn rose 0.3 percent to $4.80-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.1 percent in the previous session. * May wheat fell 0.3 percent to $6.91-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent on Friday. * Strong U.S. crushing and export demand have tightened domestic soybean supplies of the oilseed and pushed up prices. However, a large harvest in South America and imports from Brazil should help to compensate for shrinking inventories. * Projections for reduced Chinese demand for soybeans and for soybean imports to the United States from South America have helped to ease supply fears have added to pressure on prices. * Sinograin Oils Corp, China's state-owned grain reserve company, said on Friday that it was not expecting a large number of cancellations of soybean cargoes this year. Traders have worried that bird flu outbreaks in China would hurt demand by reducing the number of chickens consuming feed. * On Thursday, an executive at a leading Chinese soy buyer said the company was in talks to resell five or six cargoes from Brazil, equivalent to about 360,000 tonnes of soybeans, to the U.S. market. * Private exporters struck deals to sell 340,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to Egypt for delivery during the 2013/14 marketing year, which started on Sept. 1, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. MARKET NEWS * Major currencies got off to a lacklustre start on Monday following a relatively uneventful weekend with the dollar holding onto most of last week's solid gains. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC flash PMI 0800 France Markit comp flash PMI 0830 Germany Markit comp flash PMI 1230 U.S. National activity index 1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Grains prices at 0015 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 691.25 -2.00 -0.29% -1.78% 639.08 61 CBOT corn 480.50 1.50 +0.31% +0.42% 470.34 54 CBOT soy 1399.50 -9.25 -0.66% -2.39% 1386.81 50 CBOT rice $15.44 $0.01 +0.10% -0.74% $15.64 54 WTI crude $99.32 -$0.14 -0.14% -0.14% $101.00 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.379 $0.000 -0.02% +0.07% USD/AUD 0.909 0.001 +0.10% +0.55% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)