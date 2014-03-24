* Soybeans lose more ground on slowing Chinese demand * Corn rises from 2-wk low, wheat trades below $7 a bushel (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 24 Chicago soybean futures fell for a second straight session on Monday to their lowest in almost one-week as slowing demand in top consumer China eased concerns over tightening U.S. supplies. Corn rose 0.7 percent as the market rebounded from a near two-week low on bargain-hunting, while wheat was little changed, taking a breather after declining more than 3 percent in the last two sessions. Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans had fallen 0.2 percent to $14.05-3/4 a bushel by 0329 GMT, adding to Friday's 1.7-percent drop. The contract hit a low of $13.93-1/4 a bushel, its lowest since March 18. May corn rose 0.7 percent to $4.82-1/2 a bushel after sliding to its lowest since March 11 on Friday, and May wheat was little changed at $6.93 a bushel. "China's imports are expected to slow in coming months because of large local stockpiles, negative crushing margins and subdued animal feed use," said Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Corn is the outperformer but there is not too much in terms of news flow directing it." Strong U.S. crushing and export demand have tightened domestic soybean supplies of the oilseed and pushed prices higher. But projections for reduced demand for soybeans in China have helped ease supply fears, weighing on the market since Friday. A large harvest in South America and imports from Brazil should compensate for shrinking inventories in the United States. Sinograin Oils Corp, China's state-owned grain reserve company, said on Friday that it was not expecting a large number of cancellations of soybean cargoes this year. Traders have worried that bird flu outbreaks in China would hurt demand by reducing the number of chickens consuming feed. On Thursday, an executive at a leading Chinese soy buyer said the company was in talks to resell five or six cargoes from Brazil, equivalent to about 360,000 tonnes of soybeans, to the U.S. market. The corn market is rising after remaining in negative territory for the last two weeks. Private exporters struck deals to sell 340,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to Egypt for delivery during the 2013/14 marketing year, which started on Sept. 1, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to March. 18, regulatory data released on Friday showed. A weekly report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. There could be some good news for U.S. wheat farmers with the weather forecast to turn wet in early April. Prices at 0329 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 693.00 -0.25 -0.04% -3.18% 635.26 61 CBOT corn 482.50 3.50 +0.73% -1.08% 469.47 56 CBOT soy 1405.75 -3.00 -0.21% -1.78% 1384.06 49 CBOT rice $15.40 -$0.03 -0.16% -0.77% $15.64 53 WTI crude $99.23 -$0.23 -0.23% -0.23% $101.00 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.380 -$0.014 -0.99% -0.90% USD/AUD 0.907 -0.006 -0.62% -0.18% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)