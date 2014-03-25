SYDNEY, March 25 U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday, extending gains after jumping more than 3 percent in the previous session as confirmation of crop damage due to dry weather across the U.S. Plains underpinned support. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat rose 0.1 percent to $7.15-1/4 a bushel, not far off last week's nine-month high, having closed up 3.1 percent on Monday. * May soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $14.22-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.2 percent on Monday. * May corn fell 0.2 percent to $4.89-1/4 a bushel, having gained 2.3 percent in the previous session. * The condition of wheat in the U.S. Plains worsened in the latest week because of parched soils, with little relief in sight for the production area as the crop emerges from dormancy. * The U.S. Agriculture Department's National Agricultural Statistics Service said in a weekly report on Monday that wheat in Kansas, the largest producer of the grain, was rated 33 percent good to excellent as of March 23, down from 34 percent a week earlier. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday that weekly export inspections of soybeans were 732,132 tonnes, compared with forecasts for 770,000 to 925,000 tonnes. Corn export inspections came in at 1.143 million tonnes, topping forecasts for 850,000 to 1 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar nursed broad losses early on Tuesday, having come under pressure late in New York as investors bought the euro and drove the Australian dollar to its highest this year. * Brent crude oil fell and U.S. crude edged slightly higher in choppy trading on Monday as lackluster manufacturing data from the world's largest oil consumer was balanced by supply concerns over the Ukraine crisis and turmoil in Libya. * U.S. stocks fell on Monday, with some of the market's recent best performers like technology and biotech shares leading the way down. DATA (GMT) 0900 Germany Ifo business climate 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index 1400 U.S. New home sales 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Grains prices at 0020 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 715.25 0.75 +0.10% +3.17% 644.23 69 CBOT corn 489.25 -0.75 -0.15% +2.14% 471.98 63 CBOT soy 1422.75 -2.75 -0.19% +0.99% 1391.30 57 CBOT rice $15.47 -$0.05 -0.35% +0.26% $15.63 59 WTI crude $99.33 -$0.27 -0.27% -0.13% $101.00 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.384 $0.000 -0.02% +0.32% USD/AUD 0.915 0.002 +0.22% +0.80% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)