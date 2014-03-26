SINGAPORE, March 26 Chicago wheat edged higher on Wednesday, recouping some of last session's losses on concerns over dry weather threatening the U.S. winter crop. Soybeans rose for a second day, while corn was largely unchanged after easing on Tuesday. FUNDAMENTALS * The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its annual spring plantings and quarterly grain stocks reports on Monday, releases that typically spark wild gyrations in prices. * Analysts polled by Reuters expected the USDA to boost estimates for soybean acres at the expense of corn. * Warmer weather is forecast in the U.S. corn belt, while rains are expected on Wednesday in the parched winter wheat belt in the southern U.S. Plains, an agriculture meteorologist said. * But soil temperatures are still too cold for farmers in most areas to begin planting corn, said Drew Lerner, a meteorologist with World Weather Inc. * Private analytics firm Informa Economics cut its 2014 forecast for U.S. corn plantings to 93.029 million acres from 93.319 million, trade sources said on Tuesday. Informa also trimmed its soybean plantings estimate to 81.204 million acres from 81.264 million. * China has turned away more U.S. corn after detecting an unapproved genetically modified strain in shipments, with buyers waiting for sales from the country's huge state reserves or shifting to cheap grain from Ukraine. * The El Nino weather phenomenon may cause new problems for Brazil's drought-damaged sugarcane, coffee and orange crops if it materializes later this year, but it would create the perfect climate for the next soy and corn harvests. MARKET NEWS * The euro steadied in early Asian trade on Wednesday, bouncing off lows after comments from European Central Bank officials helped temper some of their earlier dovish views. * U.S. crude oil prices ticked above $99, reversing some of the previous session's losses when a build in petroleum inventories and the restart of a key Texas oil shipping channel pressured prices. * Asian shares edged higher on fresh signs of strength in the U.S. economy and diminishing concerns over the diplomatic standoff between the West and Russia. DATA (GMT) 0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment 1000 Italy consumer confidence 1230 U.S. durable goods orders Grains prices at 0126 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 711.75 3.50 +0.49% -0.38% 648.08 65 CBOT corn 486.50 0.00 +0.00% -0.71% 472.83 58 CBOT soy 1431.00 3.00 +0.21% +0.39% 1395.07 60 CBOT rice $15.38 $0.04 +0.26% -0.93% $15.61 49 WTI crude $99.29 $0.10 +0.10% -0.31% $100.98 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.382 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.16% USD/AUD 0.916 0.000 -0.05% +0.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)