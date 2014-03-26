* Cautious trade ahead of USDA sowings, stocks reports * Wheat still near highest level since June (Updates U.S. market activity to close, adds analyst comment) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, March 26 U.S. wheat futures fell more than 1 percent for their second straight session of declines on Wednesday in a selloff sparked by forecasts for rain in parched growing regions in the southern U.S. Plains. Corn futures edged narrowly lower on pressure from the steep downturn in wheat while soybeans moved higher as investors squared positions ahead of a quarterly grain stocks report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that is expected to show razor-thin U.S. supplies of the oilseed. A government report this week showed worsening conditions in southern U.S. Plains wheat states Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, where dry soil and windy conditions could limit yield potential of the hard red winter wheat crop as it exits dormancy. But rains of less than 1 inch (2.5 cm) on Wednesday and forecasts for further precipitation in the coming days pressured wheat prices, which last week jumped to their highest since June. "I think that even the discussion of rain could be enough to break this wheat market; it has been a steep ride up," said Joe Vaclavik, president of Standard Grain brokerage in Chicago. "I think this system that is developing over Texas and part of Oklahoma might be part of the reason. The amounts of this particular system this week are supposed to be minimal, but that doesn't mean it could not turn into something bigger," he added. Chicago Board of Trade May wheat fell 11-1/2 cents, or 1.6 percent, to $6.96-3/4 per bushel while KC May hard red winter wheat eased 20-1/2 cents, or 2.6 percent, to $7.71-1/4. Corn futures for May delivery were down 2 cents at $4.84-1/2 per bushel while CBOT May soybeans gained 12 cents to $14.40. Some U.S. soybean processors were shutting down for a week or more for seasonal maintenance, limiting availability for the animal feed soymeal. Soymeal futures gained 1 percent. "The U.S. downtime list as far as crushers are concerned is growing, which may have been behind some of the meal spread strength today," said Charlie Sernatinger, analyst at ED&F Man Capital in Chicago. In addition to the quarterly grain stocks report, USDA on Monday will also estimate spring plantings for corn and soybeans. The two reports typically result in big swings in prices and traders were evening their books ahead of the release. "I think the markets are drifting down in advance of the USDA spring planting and stocks estimates on Monday," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank. "The spring USDA forecasts are traditionally among those which can cause heavy market volatility, so we are seeing positioning ahead of them." Analysts polled by Reuters expect the USDA to raise its estimates for soybean planted area at the expense of corn. "Unless we get presented with some additional supporting news from the weather or exports, there is a risk that we could see the markets drift down in advance of the USDA reports on Monday, considering that wheat, corn and soybeans are all currently at somewhat elevated levels," Hansen added. Prices at 3:21 p.m. CDT (2021 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 484.50 -2.00 -0.4% 14.8% CBOT soy 1440.00 12.00 0.8% 9.7% CBOT meal 469.10 5.40 1.2% 7.2% CBOT soyoil 40.73 -0.01 0.0% 4.9% CBOT wheat 696.75 -11.50 -1.6% 15.1% CBOT rice 1539.00 5.50 0.4% -0.8% EU wheat 210.25 -2.75 -1.3% 0.6% US crude 100.22 1.03 1.0% 1.8% Dow Jones 16,269 -99 -0.6% -1.9% Gold 1303.40 -7.04 -0.5% 8.1% Euro/dollar 1.3783 -0.0043 -0.3% 1.0% Dollar Index 80.0200 0.0760 0.1% 0.0% Baltic Freight 1496 -82 -5.2% -34.3% (Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Jane Baird, G Crosse and James Dalgleish)