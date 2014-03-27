SYDNEY, March 27 U.S. wheat futures fell for a
third consecutive session on Tursday, extending losses to more
than 3 percent over the period, as forecasts for rains eased
fears that U.S. crops could continue to suffer following recent
hot, dry weather.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat fell 0.5 percent to
$6.93 a bushel, having closed down 1.6 percent on Wednesday.
* May soybeans were little changed at $14.39-3/4 a
bushel, having firmed 0.8 percent on Wednesday.
* May corn fell 0.3 percent to $4.83-1/4 a bushel,
having slipped 0.4 percent in the previous session.
* A government report this week showed worsening conditions
in southern U.S. Plains wheat states Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas,
where dry soil and windy conditions could limit yield potential
of the hard red winter wheat crop as it exits dormancy.
* Rains of less than 1 inch (2.5 cm) on Wednesday and
forecasts for further precipitation ease concerns.
* Analysts polled by Reuters expect the USDA to raise its
estimates for soybean planted area at the expense of corn.
* Some U.S. soybean processors were shutting down for a week
or more for seasonal maintenance, limiting availability for the
animal feed soymeal.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro was on the defensive on Thursday after comments
from European Central Bank officials this week raised fresh
speculation on further monetary easing to stave off potential
deflation.
* U.S. crude gained more than $1 per barrel on Wednesday as
inventories at the future's delivery point dropped for the
eighth straight week, while Brent held steady, supported by
supply outages in Nigeria and Libya and tensions over Russia's
annexation of Crimea.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, led by losses in the
technology and materials sectors, as geopolitical concerns rose
after the United States and the European Union agreed to work
together on tougher sanctions on Russia.
DATA (GMT)
0745 France Consumer confidence
0900 Euro zone M3 money supply
0900 Italy Business confidence
1230 U.S. Final Q4 GDP
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Pending home sales
Grains prices at 0038 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 693.00 -3.75 -0.54% -2.15% 651.13 54
CBOT corn 483.25 -1.25 -0.26% -0.67% 474.02 54
CBOT soy 1439.75 -0.25 -0.02% +0.82% 1399.64 62
CBOT rice $15.39 -$0.01 -0.03% +0.33% $15.59 50
WTI crude $100.18 -$0.08 -0.08% +1.00% $101.00 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.379 $0.001 +0.09% -0.22%
USD/AUD 0.922 0.000 +0.02% +0.63%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)