SYDNEY, March 27 U.S. wheat futures fell for a third consecutive session on Tursday, extending losses to more than 3 percent over the period, as forecasts for rains eased fears that U.S. crops could continue to suffer following recent hot, dry weather. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat fell 0.5 percent to $6.93 a bushel, having closed down 1.6 percent on Wednesday. * May soybeans were little changed at $14.39-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.8 percent on Wednesday. * May corn fell 0.3 percent to $4.83-1/4 a bushel, having slipped 0.4 percent in the previous session. * A government report this week showed worsening conditions in southern U.S. Plains wheat states Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, where dry soil and windy conditions could limit yield potential of the hard red winter wheat crop as it exits dormancy. * Rains of less than 1 inch (2.5 cm) on Wednesday and forecasts for further precipitation ease concerns. * Analysts polled by Reuters expect the USDA to raise its estimates for soybean planted area at the expense of corn. * Some U.S. soybean processors were shutting down for a week or more for seasonal maintenance, limiting availability for the animal feed soymeal. MARKET NEWS * The euro was on the defensive on Thursday after comments from European Central Bank officials this week raised fresh speculation on further monetary easing to stave off potential deflation. * U.S. crude gained more than $1 per barrel on Wednesday as inventories at the future's delivery point dropped for the eighth straight week, while Brent held steady, supported by supply outages in Nigeria and Libya and tensions over Russia's annexation of Crimea. * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, led by losses in the technology and materials sectors, as geopolitical concerns rose after the United States and the European Union agreed to work together on tougher sanctions on Russia. DATA (GMT) 0745 France Consumer confidence 0900 Euro zone M3 money supply 0900 Italy Business confidence 1230 U.S. Final Q4 GDP 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Pending home sales Grains prices at 0038 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 693.00 -3.75 -0.54% -2.15% 651.13 54 CBOT corn 483.25 -1.25 -0.26% -0.67% 474.02 54 CBOT soy 1439.75 -0.25 -0.02% +0.82% 1399.64 62 CBOT rice $15.39 -$0.01 -0.03% +0.33% $15.59 50 WTI crude $100.18 -$0.08 -0.08% +1.00% $101.00 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.379 $0.001 +0.09% -0.22% USD/AUD 0.922 0.000 +0.02% +0.63% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)