* Wheat falls as U.S. rains ease drought worries * Tightening U.S. soybean supply drives up prices (Adds details, quotes) SINGAPORE, March 27 Chicago wheat fell for a third session on Thursday, extending losses to almost 3 percent over the period, as forecasts for more rains eased fears over drought curbing U.S. supply. Corn lost more ground, tracking the wheat market, while soybeans rose as investors squared positions before a quarterly stocks report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that is expected to show razor-thin U.S. supplies of the oilseed. Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat fell 0.2 percent to $6.95-1/2 a bushel by 0226 GMT, adding to 1.6 percent decline on Wednesday. May soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $14.43 a bushel, while May corn fell 0.1 percent to $4.84 a bushel. "It was feared that wheat could emerge from dormancy in a vulnerable state," said Vanessa Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "But the current rainfall as well as forecasted rain in April could alleviate some of those fears." Rains of less than 1 inch (2.5 cm) on Wednesday and forecasts for further precipitation have eased concerns. A government report earlier this week showed worsening conditions in southern U.S. Plains wheat states Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, where dry soil and windy conditions could limit yield potential of the hard red winter wheat crop as it exits dormancy. The soybean market is being underpinned by expectations of tighter U.S. supplies. The USDA on Monday will issue the quarterly grain stocks report and estimate spring plantings for corn and soybeans. Typically, the two reports result in big swings in prices and traders are squaring their books ahead of the release. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the USDA to raise its estimates for soybean planted area at the expense of corn. Prices at 0226 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 695.50 -1.25 -0.18% -1.80% 651.22 56 CBOT corn 484.00 -0.50 -0.10% -0.51% 474.04 55 CBOT soy 1443.00 3.00 +0.21% +1.05% 1399.75 64 CBOT rice $15.38 -$0.01 -0.06% +0.29% $15.59 49 WTI crude $100.31 $0.05 +0.05% +1.13% $101.01 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.379 $0.001 +0.04% -0.27% USD/AUD 0.924 0.002 +0.17% +0.79% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)