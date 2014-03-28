March 28 U.S. wheat futures edged lower on Friday after climbing 2 percent the session before, but are still set for their longest weekly winning streak since October, as dry weather threatened the U.S. winter crop. FUNDAMENTALS * Wheat for delivery in May on the Chicago Board of Trade was down half a percent at $7.06-3/4 a bushel by 0104 GMT. The grain has risen almost 2 percent on a continuous chart and is on track to stretch gains to a fourth consecutive week. * Wheat gained 3 percent on Monday and another 2 percent on Thursday amid forecasts for dry weather in southern U.S. Plains wheat states Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, which could limit yield potential. * Chicago corn was little changed at $4.91-1/2 a bushel after hitting a near three-week high of $4.92-3/4 on Thursday on strong U.S. exports. Corn was up 2.6 percent for the week, its ninth increase in 10 weeks. * U.S. corn sales last week stood at 1.4 million tonnes, well above analysts' expectations that ranged from 525,000 to 725,000 tonnes, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * Soybeans were off 0.2 percent at $14.34-1/4 per bushel, but have gained almost 2 percent for the week. * U.S. soybean export sales last week reached only 11,900 tonnes, near the marketing-year low hit in mid-February. Many international buyers such as top global importer China are sourcing the bulk of their beans from Brazil and Argentina. * Still, analysts expect a key USDA report, due on Monday, to show that stronger-than-forecast export demand likely cut U.S. soybean supplies to the lowest in 10 years, suggesting end users could run out of supplies before harvest this fall. MARKETS NEWS * The euro was near three-week lows in Asia as speculation intensified that the European Central Bank might ease policy further, while bond yields and gold were down on the outlook for low inflation in the U.S. and Europe. DATA (GMT) 0700 Germany Import prices 0745 France Consumer spending 0745 France Producer prices 1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment 1230 U.S. Personal income 1300 Germany Consumer inflation Grains prices at 0104 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 706.75 -3.75 -0.53% +1.44% 655.45 59 CBOT corn 491.50 -0.50 -0.10% +1.44% 475.83 63 CBOT soy 1434.25 -2.25 -0.16% -0.40% 1402.92 60 CBOT rice $15.47 $0.00 +0.00% +0.88% $15.59 54 WTI crude $101.37 $0.09 +0.09% +1.11% $101.07 63 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.374 $0.000 +0.03% -0.28% USD/AUD 0.929 0.003 +0.29% +0.73% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Manila; Editing by Joseph Radford)