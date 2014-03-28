* Wheat headed for a fourth straight weekly gain on dry weather * Corn up for a 9th week in 10, soybeans firm * Investors eye USDA quarterly stocks, plantings report on Monday (Adds analyst's quotes, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr March 28 U.S. wheat futures edged lower on Friday after gaining in the previous session, but are still set for their longest weekly winning streak since October as dry weather threatened the U.S. winter crop. Corn also slipped, while soybeans were steady ahead of a key quarterly U.S. government report on Monday expected to show that stronger-than-forecast export demand is likely to have cut U.S. soybean supplies to the lowest in a decade. Wheat gained 3 percent on Monday and another 2 percent on Thursday amid forecasts for dry weather in the wheat-growing U.S. states of Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, which could limit yield potential. Those fears have eased somewhat on hopes of rains from April. "Wheat will be very much weather-driven at this critical stage when it's emerging from dormancy," said Vanessa Tan, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. Investors are also keeping an eye on Russia and Ukraine after Moscow's annexation of Crimea, watching for potential risks to wheat supply from the Black Sea region, said Tan. Wheat for delivery in May on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.9 percent at $7.04 a bushel by 0325 GMT. The grain has risen 1.5 percent this week on a continuous chart and is on track to stretch gains to a fourth consecutive week. Chicago corn was off 0.2 percent at $4.91 a bushel after hitting a near three-week high of $4.92-3/4 on Thursday on strong U.S. exports. Corn is up 2.4 percent this week, its ninth increase in 10 weeks. U.S. corn sales last week stood at 1.4 million tonnes, well above analysts' expectations that ranged from 525,000 to 725,000 tonnes, a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed. Soybeans gained 0.1 percent to $14.38-1/4 per bushel, rising 2.1 percent for the week. U.S. soybean export sales last week reached only 11,900 tonnes, near the marketing-year low hit in mid-February. Many international buyers such as top global importer China are securing the bulk of their beans from Brazil and Argentina. Still, analysts expect a key USDA report, due on Monday, to show that U.S. soybean stocks by March 1 were 989 million bushels, which would be the smallest since 2004, suggesting end-users could run out of supplies before harvest this fall. U.S. corn stockpiles are seen at 7.099 billion bushels, the biggest since 2010, and wheat stocks at a five-year low of 1.042 billion bushels. Grains prices at 0325 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 704.00 -6.50 -0.91% +1.04% 655.36 58 CBOT corn 491.00 -1.00 -0.20% +1.34% 475.81 63 CBOT soy 1438.25 1.75 +0.12% -0.12% 1403.05 63 CBOT rice $15.39 -$0.08 -0.52% +0.36% $15.59 49 WTI crude $101.33 $0.05 +0.05% +1.07% $101.07 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.375 $0.001 +0.07% -0.23% USD/AUD 0.929 0.003 +0.31% +0.75% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight (Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Muralikumar Anantharaman)