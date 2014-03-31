* US corn up 16 pct in Q1, 7 pct in March on strong exports

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, March 31 U.S. corn futures edged lower on Monday after reaching a three-week high the session before on strong demand for U.S. cargoes, but remained on track to end the first quarter with their biggest three-month gain since late 2010.

Soybeans were little changed, holding near recent highs amid analyst forecasts that U.S. stocks of the oilseed would be the smallest in a decade when the U.S. Department of Agriculture releases its quarterly grain inventory and spring plantings reports at 1600 GMT.

Trading in grains and soybeans was subdued ahead of the hotly anticipated USDA reports and there is unlikely to be any aggressive movement in prices before their release.

"I think we've got a bit of squaring of positions ahead of the reports. The focus is what happens tonight and it will be after those reports are released that we'll see volatility," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Chicago Board of Trade corn for May delivery had dropped 0.6 percent to $4.89-1/4 a bushel by 0552 GMT after peaking at $4.96-1/4 on Friday.

U.S. corn sales for the week ended March 20 reached 1.4 million tonnes, well above analyst expectations that ranged from 525,000 to 725,000 tonnes.

Corn has gained almost 7 percent in March, and was heading for its biggest monthly increase on a continuous chart since rising nearly 20 percent in July 2012. For the quarter, it was up 16 percent, its largest such gain since October-December 2010.

Wheat eased 0.4 percent to $6.93 per bushel. It has gained nearly 16 percent for the month, also its best monthly performance since July 2012. For January-March, the grain has climbed 14.5 percent, the most since the third quarter of 2012.

Wheat fell 2.1 percent on Friday, cutting its weekly gain to a third of a percent, on forecasts for rains in the parched southern U.S. Plains growing regions.

The USDA report is forecast to show that U.S. corn stockpiles are at 7.099 billion bushels, the biggest since 2010, and wheat stocks at a five-year low of 1.042 billion bushels, based on a Reuters poll of analysts.

Soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $14.38 per bushel. Soy has risen a modest 1.7 percent so far in March after climbing more than 10 percent in February, and has added 9.5 percent during the first quarter.

Analysts expect the USDA report to show U.S. soybean stocks by March 1 were 989 million bushels, which would be the smallest since 2004.

High prices for soybeans should encourage U.S. farmers to sow the biggest ever area to the oilseed this spring while pulling back slightly on corn, analysts said.

They also expect the USDA, in its first official U.S. spring plantings forecast for 2014, to raise its estimates of corn, soy and wheat acreage above the unofficial figures released in February at its annual outlook forum. Grains prices at 0552 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 693.00 -2.50 -0.36% -2.46% 658.25 51 CBOT corn 489.25 -2.75 -0.56% -0.56% 477.13 59 CBOT soy 1438.00 1.50 +0.10% +0.10% 1406.73 64 CBOT rice $15.51 $0.00 +0.00% +0.78% $15.58 55 WTI crude $101.37 -$0.30 -0.30% +0.09% $101.12 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.375 $0.000 +0.01% +0.11% USD/AUD 0.923 -0.002 -0.19% -0.32% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Pullin)