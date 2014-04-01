SINGAPORE, April 1 U.S. corn futures held near
seven-month highs on Tuesday after a government report showed
corn stockpiles in the world's top exporter were below market
estimates and forecast farmers will plant the smallest amount
since 2010.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Corn for May delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade
was unchanged at $5.02 a bushel by 0044 GMT, near Monday's peak
of $5.03-3/4, which was the highest since Sept. 3.
* U.S. corn stockpiles were 7.006 billion bushels as of
March 1, below analysts' expectations for 7.099 billion bushels,
according to the quarterly estimates by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture.
* In a separate report, the USDA said corn plantings were
forecast to fall 4 percent to 91.7 million acres, 1 million
below the average trade forecast as farmers switch to soybeans
and other oilseeds this spring.
* Soybeans were little changed at $14.65-3/4 per
bushel after gaining 2 percent to hit a contract high of
$14.66-1/2 in the previous session.
* U.S. soybean stocks on March 1 were 992 million bushels,
above analysts' expectations, but down from 998 million bushels
a year earlier.
* Soybean plantings were projected at a record 81.5 million
acres, up 6 percent, suggesting a harvest above 3.6 billion
bushels.
* U.S. wheat stocks were 1.056 billion bushels, above
analysts' estimates for 1.042 billion bushels. Wheat growers
indicated sowings of 55.815 million acres, down 1 percent from
last year and below expectations.
* CME Group Inc can keep in place rules that factor
in electronic trades for settling end-of-day grain futures
prices, an Illinois judge ruled following a legal challenge from
veterans of the Chicago trading floor.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares were down slightly as investors chose
discretion over valour ahead of a key manufacturing survey from
China even as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's dovish
comments eased concerns of an early start to rate hikes.
* The yen stayed on the backfoot while the dollar dipped
slightly after the head of the Federal Reserve took pains to
defend the central bank's ultra-loose policy settings.
DATA (GMT)
0100 China Official manufacturing PMI
0145 China Final HSBC manufacturing PMI
0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate
1400 U.S. Construction spending
1400 U.S. IBD economic optimism
1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI
Grains prices at 0044 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 696.75 -0.50 -0.07% -1.94% 658.38 52
CBOT corn 502.00 0.00 +0.00% +2.03% 477.55 72
CBOT soy 1465.75 1.75 +0.12% +2.04% 1407.65 76
CBOT rice $15.60 $0.00 +0.00% +0.84% $15.57 60
WTI crude $101.41 -$0.17 -0.17% -0.26% $101.09 62
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.378 $0.002 +0.17% +0.26%
USD/AUD 0.927 0.003 +0.28% +0.15%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)