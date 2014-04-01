SINGAPORE, April 1 U.S. corn futures held near seven-month highs on Tuesday after a government report showed corn stockpiles in the world's top exporter were below market estimates and forecast farmers will plant the smallest amount since 2010. FUNDAMENTALS * Corn for May delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade was unchanged at $5.02 a bushel by 0044 GMT, near Monday's peak of $5.03-3/4, which was the highest since Sept. 3. * U.S. corn stockpiles were 7.006 billion bushels as of March 1, below analysts' expectations for 7.099 billion bushels, according to the quarterly estimates by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * In a separate report, the USDA said corn plantings were forecast to fall 4 percent to 91.7 million acres, 1 million below the average trade forecast as farmers switch to soybeans and other oilseeds this spring. * Soybeans were little changed at $14.65-3/4 per bushel after gaining 2 percent to hit a contract high of $14.66-1/2 in the previous session. * U.S. soybean stocks on March 1 were 992 million bushels, above analysts' expectations, but down from 998 million bushels a year earlier. * Soybean plantings were projected at a record 81.5 million acres, up 6 percent, suggesting a harvest above 3.6 billion bushels. * U.S. wheat stocks were 1.056 billion bushels, above analysts' estimates for 1.042 billion bushels. Wheat growers indicated sowings of 55.815 million acres, down 1 percent from last year and below expectations. * CME Group Inc can keep in place rules that factor in electronic trades for settling end-of-day grain futures prices, an Illinois judge ruled following a legal challenge from veterans of the Chicago trading floor. MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares were down slightly as investors chose discretion over valour ahead of a key manufacturing survey from China even as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's dovish comments eased concerns of an early start to rate hikes. * The yen stayed on the backfoot while the dollar dipped slightly after the head of the Federal Reserve took pains to defend the central bank's ultra-loose policy settings. DATA (GMT) 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI 0145 China Final HSBC manufacturing PMI 0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate 1400 U.S. Construction spending 1400 U.S. IBD economic optimism 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Grains prices at 0044 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 696.75 -0.50 -0.07% -1.94% 658.38 52 CBOT corn 502.00 0.00 +0.00% +2.03% 477.55 72 CBOT soy 1465.75 1.75 +0.12% +2.04% 1407.65 76 CBOT rice $15.60 $0.00 +0.00% +0.84% $15.57 60 WTI crude $101.41 -$0.17 -0.17% -0.26% $101.09 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.378 $0.002 +0.17% +0.26% USD/AUD 0.927 0.003 +0.28% +0.15% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)