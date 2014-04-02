(In third bullet point, corrects wheat contract month to May, not March) SYDNEY, April 2 U.S. corn futures fell for the first session in three on Wednesday, as traders banked profits after the front-month contract hit a seven-month top in the previous day, though tight supplies should provide a floor to losses. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May corn fell 0.25 percent to $5.06-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.1 percent in the previous session. * May soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $13.85-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1.4 percent on Tuesday. * May wheat rose 0.18 percent to $6.86-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.7 percent on Tuesday. * Some of the world's biggest oil and grains traders see little risk of any disruption to supplies from Russia, they said on Tuesday, despite the worst East-West crisis since the Cold War. * Brazilian soybean exports jumped to 6.23 million tonnes for the month of March from 2.79 million tonnes a month earlier, local Trade Ministry numbers showed on Tuesday, underscoring the strong demand from China for beans. * About 60,000 tonnes of Brazilian soybeans have been diverted to South Africa after buyers in China cancelled the original purchase deal, traders in Europe and South Africa said on Tuesday. * Wheat conditions stabilized in the western reaches of the U.S. Plains during the past week but fell in Kansas, the largest production state for the grain, as dry soils took their toll on crop health. * U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday pegged domestic corn stockpiles at 7.006 billion bushels as of March 1, below analysts' expectations for 7.099 billion bushels. MARKET NEWS * The beleaguered yen found little reprieve in Asia early on Wednesday, the only major currency showing a clear trend as risk appetite stayed buoyant and investors continued to bet on more stimulus from China and perhaps even Japan. * Brent crude oil futures fell in a steady slide on Tuesday to settle at nearly a five month-low as poor manufacturing data from China and Europe weighed. U.S. oil futures also fell as analysts looked toward another build in stocks Wednesday. * U.S. stocks rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 ending at a record close, after positive data on factory activity indicated economic growth was gaining traction following a harsh winter. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Producer prices Feb 1215 U.S. ADP national employment March 1345 U.S. ISM-New York index March 1400 U.S. Factory orders Feb 1400 U.S. Durable goods orders revised Feb Grains prices at 0037 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 686.50 1.25 +0.18% -1.54% 663.09 46 CBOT corn 506.25 -1.25 -0.25% +0.85% 480.87 73 CBOT soy 1485.50 1.00 +0.07% +1.47% 1416.85 80 CBOT rice $15.69 $0.00 +0.00% +0.58% $15.54 65 WTI crude $99.62 -$0.12 -0.12% -1.93% $100.91 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.379 $0.000 -0.01% +0.15% USD/AUD 0.923 -0.001 -0.14% -0.32% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)