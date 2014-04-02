(In third bullet point, corrects wheat contract month to May,
not March)
SYDNEY, April 2 U.S. corn futures fell for the
first session in three on Wednesday, as traders banked profits
after the front-month contract hit a seven-month top in the
previous day, though tight supplies should provide a floor to
losses.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade May corn fell 0.25 percent to
$5.06-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.1 percent in the previous
session.
* May soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $13.85-1/2 a
bushel, having gained 1.4 percent on Tuesday.
* May wheat rose 0.18 percent to $6.86-1/2 a bushel,
having closed down 1.7 percent on Tuesday.
* Some of the world's biggest oil and grains traders see
little risk of any disruption to supplies from Russia, they said
on Tuesday, despite the worst East-West crisis since the Cold
War.
* Brazilian soybean exports jumped to 6.23 million tonnes
for the month of March from 2.79 million tonnes a month earlier,
local Trade Ministry numbers showed on Tuesday, underscoring the
strong demand from China for beans.
* About 60,000 tonnes of Brazilian soybeans have been
diverted to South Africa after buyers in China cancelled the
original purchase deal, traders in Europe and South Africa said
on Tuesday.
* Wheat conditions stabilized in the western reaches of the
U.S. Plains during the past week but fell in Kansas, the largest
production state for the grain, as dry soils took their toll on
crop health.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday pegged domestic
corn stockpiles at 7.006 billion bushels as of March 1, below
analysts' expectations for 7.099 billion bushels.
MARKET NEWS
* The beleaguered yen found little reprieve in Asia early on
Wednesday, the only major currency showing a clear trend as risk
appetite stayed buoyant and investors continued to bet on more
stimulus from China and perhaps even Japan.
* Brent crude oil futures fell in a steady slide on Tuesday
to settle at nearly a five month-low as poor manufacturing data
from China and Europe weighed. U.S. oil futures also fell as
analysts looked toward another build in stocks Wednesday.
* U.S. stocks rose for a third straight session on Tuesday,
with the S&P 500 ending at a record close, after positive data
on factory activity indicated economic growth was gaining
traction following a harsh winter.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Producer prices Feb
1215 U.S. ADP national employment March
1345 U.S. ISM-New York index March
1400 U.S. Factory orders Feb
1400 U.S. Durable goods orders revised Feb
Grains prices at 0037 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 686.50 1.25 +0.18% -1.54% 663.09 46
CBOT corn 506.25 -1.25 -0.25% +0.85% 480.87 73
CBOT soy 1485.50 1.00 +0.07% +1.47% 1416.85 80
CBOT rice $15.69 $0.00 +0.00% +0.58% $15.54 65
WTI crude $99.62 -$0.12 -0.12% -1.93% $100.91 44
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.379 $0.000 -0.01% +0.15%
USD/AUD 0.923 -0.001 -0.14% -0.32%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)