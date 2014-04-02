* Soy up for 3rd day, front-month at highest since Sept. 13

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, April 2 Chicago soybeans rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday to their highest in more than six months as shrinking U.S. supplies continued to buoy the market.

Wheat edged higher, recouping some of last session's deep losses, while corn fell for the first time in three sessions, easing from a seven-month top hit on Tuesday.

Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans rose 0.6 percent to $14.94 a bushel by 0258 GMT, having gained 1.4 percent on Tuesday. On a continuous basis, the front-month contract is trading at its highest since Sept. 13, 2013.

May corn fell 0.2 percent to $5.06 a bushel after gaining 1.1 percent in the previous session and March wheat rose 0.2 percent to $6.86-3/4 a bushel.

Soybean stocks of 992 million bushels on March 1 were down 1 percent from a year ago and just above the average trade guess, as strong export and domestic demand for U.S. soybeans mops up last year's record large crop, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report on Monday.

"There is a whole lot of short covering and technical buying in beans," said one Melbourne-based analyst. "The supply situation in the United States is very tight, tighter than last year. The front-end of the curve can certainly go higher."

Still, investment bank Morgan Stanley said that despite the market's initial bullish reaction, it does not expect the stocks estimate for soybeans to be able to sustain the rally in prices.

Brazilian soybean exports jumped to 6.23 million tonnes for the month of March from 2.79 million tonnes a month earlier, local Trade Ministry numbers showed on Tuesday, underscoring the strong demand from China for beans.

About 60,000 tonnes of Brazilian soybeans have been diverted to South Africa after buyers in China cancelled the original purchase deal, traders in Europe and South Africa said on Tuesday.

The USDA pegged domestic corn stockpiles at 7.006 billion bushels as of March 1, below analysts' expectations for 7.099 billion bushels.

Wheat conditions stabilized in the western reaches of the U.S. Plains during the past week but fell in Kansas, the largest production state for the grain, as dry soils took their toll on crop health.

Prices at 0258 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 686.75 1.50 +0.22% -1.51% 663.10 47 CBOT corn 506.50 -1.00 -0.20% +0.90% 480.88 73 CBOT soy 1494.00 9.50 +0.64% +2.05% 1417.13 81 BOT rice $15.68 -$0.01 -0.06% +0.51% $15.54 63 WTI crude $99.76 $0.02 +0.02% -1.79% $100.92 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.380 $0.001 +0.09% +0.25% USD/AUD 0.923 -0.001 -0.13% -0.31% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential