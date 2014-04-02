* Soy up for 3rd day, front-month at highest since Sept. 13
* Wheat ticks up after losses, corn eases from 7-month top
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 2 Chicago soybeans rose for a
third consecutive session on Wednesday to their highest in more
than six months as shrinking U.S. supplies continued to buoy the
market.
Wheat edged higher, recouping some of last session's deep
losses, while corn fell for the first time in three sessions,
easing from a seven-month top hit on Tuesday.
Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans rose 0.6 percent
to $14.94 a bushel by 0258 GMT, having gained 1.4 percent on
Tuesday. On a continuous basis, the front-month contract
is trading at its highest since Sept. 13, 2013.
May corn fell 0.2 percent to $5.06 a bushel after
gaining 1.1 percent in the previous session and March wheat
rose 0.2 percent to $6.86-3/4 a bushel.
Soybean stocks of 992 million bushels on March 1 were down 1
percent from a year ago and just above the average trade guess,
as strong export and domestic demand for U.S. soybeans mops up
last year's record large crop, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said in a report on Monday.
"There is a whole lot of short covering and technical buying
in beans," said one Melbourne-based analyst. "The supply
situation in the United States is very tight, tighter than last
year. The front-end of the curve can certainly go higher."
Still, investment bank Morgan Stanley said that despite the
market's initial bullish reaction, it does not expect the stocks
estimate for soybeans to be able to sustain the rally in prices.
Brazilian soybean exports jumped to 6.23 million tonnes for
the month of March from 2.79 million tonnes a month earlier,
local Trade Ministry numbers showed on Tuesday, underscoring the
strong demand from China for beans.
About 60,000 tonnes of Brazilian soybeans have been diverted
to South Africa after buyers in China cancelled the original
purchase deal, traders in Europe and South Africa said on
Tuesday.
The USDA pegged domestic corn stockpiles at 7.006 billion
bushels as of March 1, below analysts' expectations for 7.099
billion bushels.
Wheat conditions stabilized in the western reaches of the
U.S. Plains during the past week but fell in Kansas, the largest
production state for the grain, as dry soils took their toll on
crop health.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sunil Nair)