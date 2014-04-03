* Rains in U.S., Russia, Australia ease supply concerns * Corn, soybeans little changed after deep losses (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 3 Chicago wheat lost more ground on Thursday to trade near a three-week low as improved weather from the United States to Australia eased concerns over global supplies, triggering a wave of selling. Soybeans edged higher as the market took a breather following a 1.5 percent decline in the last session, while corn was largely unchanged after falling from a seven-month top. "Parts of the U.S. Plains and southern Russia are benefiting from rain this week," said Paul Deane, agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ in Melbourne. "In Australia, most of the main agricultural areas in New South Wales received 50-100 mm of rain in March, which will provide timely soil moisture for the start of winter plantings later in the month." Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat fell 0.3 percent to $6.67-1/4 a bushel by 0259 GMT, hovering near Wednesday's three-week low of $6.65 a bushel. May soybeans gained 0.1 percent to $14.64-1/2 a bushel, having lost 1.5 percent in the last session and May corn fell 0.05 percent to $4.95-1/2 a bushel after giving up 2.2 percent on Wednesday. The wheat market is being weighed down by improved weather in the drought-hit U.S. Plains. There are some forecasts for showers in the Plains, which will provide relief to the developing winter wheat crop in those areas. Rains across Australia's east coast grain-belt have set the stage for 2014/15 planting due to start later this month. Parts of New South Wales and Queensland, which are responsible for producing high-protein prime wheat, have been parched with very little rain in recent months. U.S. farmers booked sales on the cash market as corn prices topped $5 a bushel this week, which contributed to the weakness in futures prices on Wednesday. Still, cold soil in the U.S. Midwest is likely to delay planting in the next few weeks, providing a floor under the market. Cheaper soybean supplies from Brazil and Argentina have shifted demand from overseas buyers to those countries, easing pressure on U.S. stocks. Traders also said some South American cargoes of soybeans were set to arrive in the United States during the weekend. U.S. Gulf grain basis offers for corn, soybeans and wheat were all lower on Wednesday as sales of stocks by farmers before planting and better spring weather eased supply concerns, traders said. Prices at 0259 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 667.25 -2.00 -0.30% -4.30% 662.45 37 CBOT corn 495.50 -0.25 -0.05% -1.29% 480.51 58 CBOT soy 1464.50 2.25 +0.15% +0.03% 1416.15 64 CBOT rice $15.66 $0.00 +0.00% +0.35% $15.54 59 WTI crude $99.37 -$0.25 -0.25% -0.37% $100.80 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.376 -$0.003 -0.24% -0.08% USD/AUD 0.922 -0.003 -0.28% -0.46% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)