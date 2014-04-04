SYDNEY, April 4 U.S. wheat futures fell on
Friday, leaving the grain facing its biggest weekly loss in
nearly three months as favourable weather forecasts eased fears
over potential damage to U.S. crops.
FUNDAMENTALS
* May wheat down more than 3 percent for the week, the
first fall in five weeks and the biggest slide in nearly three
months.
* Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans up more than 2.5
percent for the week, the biggest weekly gain in a month.
* May corn up 1.2 percent for the week, the second
consecutive weekly gain.
* The wheat market is being weighed down by improved weather
in the drought-hit U.S. Plains. There are some forecasts for
showers in the Plains, which will provide relief to the
developing winter wheat crop in those areas.
* Weekly U.S. export sales confirmed brisk demand for U.S.
corn, with 960,600 tonnes sold for the current marketing year,
within a range of trade estimates and down from 1.4 million the
prior week.
* Export demand for U.S. soybeans was weak. Most overseas
buyers had turned their attention to Brazil and Argentina due to
cheaper prices from those countries.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said weekly soybean
export sales of old-crop U.S. supplies were 66,200 tonnes, near
the low end of forecasts for zero to 200,000 tonnes.
* Private analytics firm Informa Economics trimmed its
estimate of the 2013/14 Brazilian soybean crop to 86.75 million
tonnes from its previous forecast of 88.6 million, trade sources
said. It raised its outlook for the Argentine soy harvest by
500,000 tonnes to 54.5 million.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro traded at one-month lows against the dollar early
on Friday, having suffered a bit of a setback after the European
Central Bank notched up its dovish rhetoric following a widely
expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged.
* Brent crude gained more than $1 on Thursday, widening its
premium to U.S. crude, as doubts persisted that a lasting deal
was imminent to reopen vital Libyan oil ports and as tension
between Russia and Ukraine intensified.
* U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday, as investors turned
cautious ahead of Friday's monthly jobs report, while a drop in
biotech and momentum shares dragged the Nasdaq down nearly 1
percent.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial orders Feb
1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls March
1230 U.S. Unemplyment rate March
Grains prices at 0016 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 673.75 -2.25 -0.33% +0.67% 666.69 43
CBOT corn 498.50 -1.50 -0.30% +0.55% 483.14 59
CBOT soy 1473.50 -1.75 -0.12% +0.77% 1424.17 68
CBOT rice $15.70 $0.00 +0.00% +0.06% $15.53 62
WTI crude $100.34 $0.05 +0.05% +0.72% $100.76 51
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.372 $0.000 +0.02% -0.33%
USD/AUD 0.924 0.001 +0.13% -0.06%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)