* Wheat prices down more than 3 pct as crop-damage fears
ease
* Corn up 1 pct for the week on tight U.S. stocks
* Soybeans up 2.7 pct in biggest gain in a month
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, April 4 U.S. wheat futures fell on
Friday and were on course for their biggest weekly loss in three
months, as improved weather eased fears over potential damage to
the U.S. crop.
Corn edged lower, under pressure from further Chinese
cancellations of U.S. supplies, but was set to finish the week
up more than 1 percent for the second straight week. Soybeans
were little changed but were poised to record gains of more than
2.5 percent.
Chicago Board of Trade May wheat fell 0.48 percent to
$6.72-3/4 a bushel, after closing up 1 percent on Thursday when
profit-taking pushed prices off a low of $6.65 a bushel touched
earlier in the week - the lowest level in three weeks.
"Forecasts of favorable weather conditions helped to ease
concerns over the U.S. winter wheat crop suffering damage from
recent drought condition," said Vanessa Tan, investment analyst
at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
Wheat is down 3.3 percent for the week, the biggest slide
since Jan. 10, after rains across some key growing regions eased
fears over further crop damage.
May corn futures fell 0.15 percent to $4.99-1/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.86 percent in the previous session.
Confirmation that China has cancelled 221,400 tonnes of U.S.
corn last week brought the total to more than 1 million tonnes
of corn rejected since November, analysts said.
The Chinese cancellations offset support in the previous
session from continued brisk export-demand for corn.
The USDA said 960,600 tonnes of corn were sold for the
current marketing year, within a range of trade estimates
, amid concerns over tight U.S. stocks.
The USDA on Monday pegged U.S. corn stockpiles at 7.006
billion bushels as of March 1, below analyst expectations, while
corn plantings were forecast to fall 4 percent.
May soybeans were little changed at $14.74-3/4 a
bushel, having closed up 0.9 percent on Thursday.
They were poised to finish the week up more than 2.5 percent
on shrinking U.S. supplies. That would mark the biggest such
gain in a month.
Grains prices at 0219 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 672.75 -3.25 -0.48% +0.52% 666.66 42
CBOT corn 499.25 -0.75 -0.15% +0.71% 483.17 61
CBOT soy 1474.75 -0.50 -0.03% +0.85% 1424.21 66
CBOT rice $15.70 -$0.01 -0.03% +0.03% $15.53 61
WTI crude $100.37 $0.08 +0.08% +0.75% $100.76 52
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.371 $0.000 -0.04% -0.39%
USD/AUD 0.923 0.000 +0.05% -0.14%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)