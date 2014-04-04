* Wheat prices down more than 3 pct as crop-damage fears ease * Corn up 1 pct for the week on tight U.S. stocks * Soybeans up 2.7 pct in biggest gain in a month By Colin Packham SYDNEY, April 4 U.S. wheat futures fell on Friday and were on course for their biggest weekly loss in three months, as improved weather eased fears over potential damage to the U.S. crop. Corn edged lower, under pressure from further Chinese cancellations of U.S. supplies, but was set to finish the week up more than 1 percent for the second straight week. Soybeans were little changed but were poised to record gains of more than 2.5 percent. Chicago Board of Trade May wheat fell 0.48 percent to $6.72-3/4 a bushel, after closing up 1 percent on Thursday when profit-taking pushed prices off a low of $6.65 a bushel touched earlier in the week - the lowest level in three weeks. "Forecasts of favorable weather conditions helped to ease concerns over the U.S. winter wheat crop suffering damage from recent drought condition," said Vanessa Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. Wheat is down 3.3 percent for the week, the biggest slide since Jan. 10, after rains across some key growing regions eased fears over further crop damage. May corn futures fell 0.15 percent to $4.99-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.86 percent in the previous session. Confirmation that China has cancelled 221,400 tonnes of U.S. corn last week brought the total to more than 1 million tonnes of corn rejected since November, analysts said. The Chinese cancellations offset support in the previous session from continued brisk export-demand for corn. The USDA said 960,600 tonnes of corn were sold for the current marketing year, within a range of trade estimates , amid concerns over tight U.S. stocks. The USDA on Monday pegged U.S. corn stockpiles at 7.006 billion bushels as of March 1, below analyst expectations, while corn plantings were forecast to fall 4 percent. May soybeans were little changed at $14.74-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.9 percent on Thursday. They were poised to finish the week up more than 2.5 percent on shrinking U.S. supplies. That would mark the biggest such gain in a month. Grains prices at 0219 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 672.75 -3.25 -0.48% +0.52% 666.66 42 CBOT corn 499.25 -0.75 -0.15% +0.71% 483.17 61 CBOT soy 1474.75 -0.50 -0.03% +0.85% 1424.21 66 CBOT rice $15.70 -$0.01 -0.03% +0.03% $15.53 61 WTI crude $100.37 $0.08 +0.08% +0.75% $100.76 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.371 $0.000 -0.04% -0.39% USD/AUD 0.923 0.000 +0.05% -0.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)