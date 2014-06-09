SINGAPORE, June 9 Chicago corn dropped 0.8
percent on Monday, giving up some of last session's gains and
falling for seven out of eight days, as near-perfect crop
weather in the U.S. Midwest buoyed expectations of record
production.
Wheat rose for a second consecutive session on concerns
about adverse weather in Russia's Volga Valley and the southern
U.S. Plains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Corn is under pressure as benign conditions for recently
planted maize in the U.S. Midwest have raised expectations for a
record harvest this year.
* Wheat has also been pressured as the northern hemisphere's
harvest neared and as U.S. supplies struggled to compete on the
global market with cheaper grain from other origins.
* But some traders said the recent pullback in wheat had
been overdone in view of crop risks in the southern United
States and Russia.
* Rains last week raised concerns about quality damage to
the maturing U.S. crop while hot and dry conditions stressed
crops in Russia's Volga Valley.
* Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago
Board of Trade corn futures in the week to June. 3, regulatory
data released on Friday showed.
* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position
in soybeans.
* Commodity funds on Friday bought a net 6,000 CBOT corn
contracts, trade sources said. The funds sold 1,000 in soybeans
and bought 2,000 in wheat.
MARKETS
* The dollar edged up against the yen in early trade on
Monday thanks to upbeat U.S. employment data while the euro
crept up from multi-month lows, continuing to shake off the
impact from the European Central Bank's monetary easing last
week.
* Asian stocks basked in the glow of a record close on Wall
Street after bright U.S. jobs data pointed to improving economic
momentum.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0830 Euro zone Sentix index June
1400 U.S. Employment trends May
Prices at 0038 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 622.25 4.00 +0.65% +1.26% 678.16 31
CBOT corn 455.50 -3.50 -0.76% -0.16% 488.15 33
CBOT soy 1459.75 2.75 +0.19% -1.53% 1483.68 31
CBOT rice $14.13 -$0.04 -0.32% -0.67% $15.19 14
WTI crude $102.75 $0.09 +0.09% +0.09% $101.90 50
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.365 -$0.001 -0.10% +0.35%
USD/AUD 0.934 0.000 +0.01% +0.70%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)