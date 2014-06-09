* Corn falls for seven out of eight sessions

* Hopes of all-time high U.S. output pressures corn

* Wheat firms on weather concerns in Russia, U.S. (Adds analyst's quotes; updates prices)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, June 9 Chicago corn slipped on Monday to give up some of the previous session's gains, falling for seven days out of eight, as near-perfect crop weather in the U.S. Midwest buoyed expectations of record production.

Wheat rose for a second consecutive session as the market recovered from last week's three-month low on concerns about adverse weather in Russia's Volga Valley and the southern U.S. Plains.

Chicago Board of Trade front-month corn slid 0.7 percent to $4.55-3/4 a bushel by 0314 GMT while wheat added 1 percent to $6.24-1/2 a bushel.

On Friday, the spot-month corn fell to $4.47 a bushel, matching the lowest price since February 27 and wheat hit a three-month low of $6.03 a bushel.

"Corn remains under pressure and we are seeing some short-covering in wheat because of dryness in Russia and delayed rains in the U.S. Plains," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

"There is upside potential for wheat, the market could cross $6.40 a bushel."

Benign weather conditions for the newly planted corn crop in the U.S. Midwest grain belt have raised expectations that the world's top exporter will produce a record crop.

Wheat prices have also taken a hit as the northern hemisphere's harvest nears and as U.S. exporters struggle to compete on the global market with cheaper grain from other origins.

But some investors see the recent pullback in wheat as being overdone in view of crop risks in the southern United States and Russia. Rains last week raised concerns about quality damage to the maturing U.S. crop while hot and dry conditions stressed crops in Russia's Volga Valley.

Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to June. 3, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

Commodity funds on Friday bought a net 6,000 CBOT corn contracts, trade sources said. The funds sold 1,000 in soybeans and bought 2,000 in wheat.

July soybeans gained 0.4 percent to $14.62-3/4 a bushel after falling in the last two sessions.

Investor attention is also turning to the U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly crop production and supply and demand reports, scheduled for release on Wednesday.

Prices at 0314 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 624.50 6.25 +1.01% +1.63% 678.23 40 CBOT corn 455.75 -3.25 -0.71% -0.11% 488.16 33 CBOT soy 1462.75 5.75 +0.39% -1.33% 1483.78 36 CBOT rice $14.18 $0.00 +0.00% -0.35% $15.19 14 WTI crude $102.89 $0.23 +0.22% +0.22% $101.91 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.364 -$0.001 -0.11% +0.33% USD/AUD 0.935 0.001 +0.12% +0.81% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Ed Davies and Muralikumar Anantharaman)