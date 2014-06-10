* U.S. corn falls on expectations of record crop

* Front-month corn near lowest since late Feb. (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, June 10 Chicago corn fell for a second session on Tuesday to hover around its lowest since late-February, with forecasts of favourable weather in the U.S. Midwest boosting hopes of record production.

Wheat edged higher after dropping almost 1 percent on Monday as the market remained under pressure from prospects of plentiful global supplies as farmers in the Northern Hemisphere prepared to harvest crops.

"Expectations of a record corn crop certainly put long-term pressure on the market," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst at Rabobank. "We do have some isolated issues with the hard red winter crop in the U.S., but when you look at the global picture we do see stocks building in 2014/15."

Chicago Board Of Trade July corn fell 0.5 percent to $4.48-3/4 a bushel by 0334 GMT. Corn hit a low of $4.45-1/2 a bushel on Monday, matching the lowest since Feb. 24 on a continuation chart.

Spot-month wheat rose a quarter of a cent to $6.12-3/4 a bushel, but was still not far from last week's three-month low of $6.03 a bushel. July soybeans added 0.2 percent to $14.59-1/4 a bushel.

In addition to pressure from crop-friendly conditions in the U.S. grain belt, the corn market is being weighed down by news that quarantine authorities in China had stopped issuing permits for the import of U.S. distillers dried grains (DDGs), a corn byproduct used in feed.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 75 percent of the corn crop good to excellent as of Sunday, down 1 percentage point from a week ago.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the USDA to rate 76 percent of the corn crop good to excellent, but conditions are still above the seasonal average of 66 percent by early June.

In its first U.S. soybean ratings of the season, the USDA said 74 percent of the soybean crop was good to excellent, topping an average of analyst estimates for 72 percent.

Argentine port workers began a protest on Monday that halted grain shipments from the Rosario hub at the height of the soy harvest season.

The USDA pegged 71 percent of the U.S. spring wheat at good to excellent, while 30 percent of the winter crop was seen as good to excellent.

Early wheat yield reports from Texas and Oklahoma ranged from 5 to 25 bushels per acre, with most around 15 bushels per acre, according to a weekly harvest report released Friday by U.S. Wheat Associates. Last year, Oklahoma's average winter wheat yield was 31 bushels per acre.

Prices at 0334 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 612.75 0.25 +0.04% 674.84 29 CBOT corn 448.75 -2.25 -0.50% 486.13 28 CBOT soy 1459.25 2.25 +0.15% 1482.42 33 CBOT rice $14.17 $0.03 +0.18% $15.15 16 WTI crude $104.71 $0.30 +0.29% $102.02 72 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.359 -$0.007 -0.51% USD/AUD 0.936 0.002 +0.17% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)