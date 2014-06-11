SYDNEY, June 11 U.S. wheat futures rose for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday as traders squared positions ahead of a widely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast later in the day, which is expected to show ample global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat rose 0.1 percent to $6.02 a bushel, having closed down 1.8 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a low of $5.99-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since Feb. 28. * July corn rose 0.2 percent to $4.46-1/2 a bushel, having fallen 1.2 percent in the previous session when prices hit a low of $4.44-3/4 a bushel, the lowest since February 2. * July soybeans little changed at $14.62 a bushel, having firmed 0.4 percent on Tuesday. * Traders readying for latest USDA report. Analysts surveyed by Reuters estimated on average that USDA would raise its forecast of U.S. 2014/15 wheat ending stocks by 2.2 percent, to 552 million bushels, from 540 million in May, and raise its 2013/14 stocks forecast as well. * Australia lowered its forecast for 2014/15 wheat production by nearly 1 percent as dry weather curbs yields, and the world's third-largest wheat exporter warned output could fall further if an El Nino weather pattern forms. * Corn remains under pressure after China stopped issuing permits for imports of distillers dried grains (DDGs) from top exporter the United States on concerns they might contain an unapproved genetically-modified organism (GMO). * Some analysts expect USDA to lower its U.S. 2013/14 soybean ending stocks forecast from its May figure of 130 million bushels, already a 10-year low. The average estimate among analysts surveyed by Reuters was 127 million bushels. MARKET NEWS * The dollar extended gains against the euro on Tuesday on expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise U.S. interest rates sooner than previously expected, but fell against the yen on safe-haven demand for the Japanese currency. * Brent crude reversed course to end down on Tuesday, while U.S. oil also fell due to a stronger dollar and profit taking by traders following strong gains on Monday. * U.S. stocks finished nearly flat on Tuesday, although the Dow eked out another record closing high as utilities' shares fell while 10-year bond yields hit their highest level in a month. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index 1800 U.S. Federal budget May 1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks 1600 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates June Grains prices at 0027 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 602.00 0.75 +0.12% -1.71% 667.44 22 CBOT corn 446.50 1.00 +0.22% -1.00% 481.43 28 CBOT soy 1462.00 -0.50 -0.03% +0.34% 1479.25 36 CBOT rice $14.07 $0.04 +0.25% -0.53% $15.05 12 WTI crude $104.37 $0.02 +0.02% -0.04% $102.12 68 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.353 -$0.002 -0.13% -0.46% USD/AUD 0.937 0.000 -0.04% +0.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)