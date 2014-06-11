SYDNEY, June 11 U.S. wheat futures rose for the
first time in three sessions on Wednesday as traders squared
positions ahead of a widely watched U.S. Department of
Agriculture forecast later in the day, which is expected to show
ample global supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat rose 0.1 percent
to $6.02 a bushel, having closed down 1.8 percent on Tuesday
when prices hit a low of $5.99-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since
Feb. 28.
* July corn rose 0.2 percent to $4.46-1/2 a bushel,
having fallen 1.2 percent in the previous session when prices
hit a low of $4.44-3/4 a bushel, the lowest since February 2.
* July soybeans little changed at $14.62 a bushel,
having firmed 0.4 percent on Tuesday.
* Traders readying for latest USDA report. Analysts surveyed
by Reuters estimated on average that USDA would raise its
forecast of U.S. 2014/15 wheat ending stocks by 2.2 percent, to
552 million bushels, from 540 million in May, and raise its
2013/14 stocks forecast as well.
* Australia lowered its forecast for 2014/15 wheat
production by nearly 1 percent as dry weather curbs yields, and
the world's third-largest wheat exporter warned output could
fall further if an El Nino weather pattern forms.
* Corn remains under pressure after China stopped issuing
permits for imports of distillers dried grains (DDGs) from top
exporter the United States on concerns they might contain an
unapproved genetically-modified organism (GMO).
* Some analysts expect USDA to lower its U.S. 2013/14
soybean ending stocks forecast from its May figure of 130
million bushels, already a 10-year low. The average estimate
among analysts surveyed by Reuters was 127 million bushels.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar extended gains against the euro on Tuesday on
expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise U.S. interest
rates sooner than previously expected, but fell against the yen
on safe-haven demand for the Japanese currency.
* Brent crude reversed course to end down on Tuesday, while
U.S. oil also fell due to a stronger dollar and profit taking by
traders following strong gains on Monday.
* U.S. stocks finished nearly flat on Tuesday, although the
Dow eked out another record closing high as utilities' shares
fell while 10-year bond yields hit their highest level in a
month.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index
1800 U.S. Federal budget May
1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks
1600 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates June
