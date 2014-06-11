* Wheat, corn tick higher after 2 days of decline

* Wheat may have bottomed out after falling 19 pct since May 6 (Adds comment, detail)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, June 11 U.S. wheat rose for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday, with the market taking a breather after sliding to its lowest since late February on expectations of bumper supplies from the Northern Hemisphere harvest.

Corn edged higher after dropping 3 percent in the last two days as traders squared positions ahead of a widely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast later in the day.

Chicago Board of Trade spot-month wheat had climbed 0.3 percent to $6.03-1/4 a bushel by 0302 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since February 28 earlier in the day.

Corn added 0.2 percent to $4.46-1/2 a bushel, after falling on Tuesday to $4.44-3/4 a bushel, the lowest since mid-February. July soybeans were little changed at $14.61-1/2 a bushel.

"There will be bit of buying at these levels as wheat is bordering the point for being oversold," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank in Melbourne.

"It can break below $6.00 a bushel as there is still bit of fund length in the market, but by Q3 or Q4 we will get to the $6.50 to $6.80 level, which is probably reasonable value."

Front-month wheat has fallen almost 19 percent since hitting a one-year high at $7.35 a bushel on May 6 on prospects for plentiful global supplies and stiff export competition as the Northern Hemisphere readies for harvest.

Grain and oilseed markets are gearing up for the USDA supply-demand report at 1600 GMT.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters estimated on average that the USDA would raise its forecast of U.S. 2014/15 wheat ending stocks by 2.2 percent to 552 million bushels, from 540 million in May.

Australia lowered its forecast for 2014/15 wheat production by nearly 1 percent on Wednesday as dry weather curbs yields, and warned output could fall further if an El Nino weather pattern forms.

Corn remains under pressure after China stopped issuing permits for imports of distillers dried grains (DDGs) from top exporter the United States on concerns they might contain an unapproved genetically-modified organism (GMO).

Some analysts expect the USDA to lower its U.S. 2013/14 soybean ending stocks forecast from its May figure of 130 million bushels, already a 10-year low. The average estimate among analysts surveyed by Reuters was 127 million bushels.

Prices at 0302 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 603.25 2.00 +0.33% -2.43% 671.33 26 CBOT corn 446.50 1.00 +0.22% -2.72% 483.97 28 CBOT soy 1461.50 -1.00 -0.07% +0.31% 1481.06 36 CBOT rice $14.08 $0.04 +0.29% -0.71% $15.10 16 WTI crude $104.47 $0.12 +0.11% +0.06% $102.12 69 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.353 -$0.013 -0.97% -0.53% USD/AUD 0.938 0.004 +0.40% +1.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential