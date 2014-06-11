* Wheat, corn tick higher after 2 days of decline
* Wheat may have bottomed out after falling 19 pct since May
6
(Adds comment, detail)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 11 U.S. wheat rose for the first
time in three sessions on Wednesday, with the market taking a
breather after sliding to its lowest since late February on
expectations of bumper supplies from the Northern Hemisphere
harvest.
Corn edged higher after dropping 3 percent in the last two
days as traders squared positions ahead of a widely watched U.S.
Department of Agriculture forecast later in the day.
Chicago Board of Trade spot-month wheat had climbed
0.3 percent to $6.03-1/4 a bushel by 0302 GMT, after dropping to
its lowest since February 28 earlier in the day.
Corn added 0.2 percent to $4.46-1/2 a bushel, after
falling on Tuesday to $4.44-3/4 a bushel, the lowest since
mid-February. July soybeans were little changed at
$14.61-1/2 a bushel.
"There will be bit of buying at these levels as wheat is
bordering the point for being oversold," said Paul Deane, senior
agricultural economist at ANZ Bank in Melbourne.
"It can break below $6.00 a bushel as there is still bit of
fund length in the market, but by Q3 or Q4 we will get to the
$6.50 to $6.80 level, which is probably reasonable value."
Front-month wheat has fallen almost 19 percent since hitting
a one-year high at $7.35 a bushel on May 6 on prospects for
plentiful global supplies and stiff export competition as the
Northern Hemisphere readies for harvest.
Grain and oilseed markets are gearing up for the USDA
supply-demand report at 1600 GMT.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters estimated on average that the
USDA would raise its forecast of U.S. 2014/15 wheat ending
stocks by 2.2 percent to 552 million bushels, from 540 million
in May.
Australia lowered its forecast for 2014/15 wheat production
by nearly 1 percent on Wednesday as dry weather curbs yields,
and warned output could fall further if an El Nino weather
pattern forms.
Corn remains under pressure after China stopped issuing
permits for imports of distillers dried grains (DDGs) from top
exporter the United States on concerns they might contain an
unapproved genetically-modified organism (GMO).
Some analysts expect the USDA to lower its U.S. 2013/14
soybean ending stocks forecast from its May figure of 130
million bushels, already a 10-year low. The average estimate
among analysts surveyed by Reuters was 127 million bushels.
Prices at 0302 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 603.25 2.00 +0.33% -2.43% 671.33 26
CBOT corn 446.50 1.00 +0.22% -2.72% 483.97 28
CBOT soy 1461.50 -1.00 -0.07% +0.31% 1481.06 36
CBOT rice $14.08 $0.04 +0.29% -0.71% $15.10 16
WTI crude $104.47 $0.12 +0.11% +0.06% $102.12 69
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.353 -$0.013 -0.97% -0.53%
USD/AUD 0.938 0.004 +0.40% +1.09%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)