* Corn trades near lowest since mid-February, soy up

* Abundant grain, soybean supplies on the way -USDA

* Wheat rises for 1st time in 4 days on bargain buying (Adds comment, detail)

SINGAPORE, June 12 Chicago corn was little changed near its lowest in four months on Thursday, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasting higher global supplies.

Wheat edged higher on bargain-buying after sliding on Wednesday to its lowest in three-and-half months as bumper international production more than offset lower winter wheat output in the United States.

Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat had climbed 0.3 percent to $5.91-1/4 a bushel by 0312 GMT, having earlier dropped to $5.87-3/4 - its lowest since Feb. 28. Wheat closed down 2 percent on Wednesday.

Front-month corn was steady at $4.41 a bushel, after ending 1-percent lower on Wednesday when prices hit a low of $4.39-1/4 a bushel - the weakest since Feb. 14.

Investors in the wheat market are looking ahead to an Egyptian wheat tender for price direction.

"We have the Egypt tender coming out which should give the market some guidance, although the Black Sea is likely to win it," said one agricultural commodities analyst in Melbourne. "It will be bearish for CBOT wheat."

Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities on Wednesday set a tender to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from July 15 to 31.

Chicago wheat has lost almost a fifth of its value since hitting a one-year high of $7.35 a bushel on May 6, but analysts and traders say that U.S. wheat is still more expensive than grain from the Black Sea region.

The USDA lowered its estimate of U.S. 2014 winter wheat output to 1.381 billion bushels, from 1.403 billion in May, reflecting losses in the drought-hit U.S. Plains. But the shortfall was easily overshadowed by increased wheat production forecasts for India, the European Union, China and Russia.

It trimmed its 2013/14 soybean ending stocks forecast by 5 million bushels based on a higher crush. Record imports will help U.S. soybean crushers limp through to harvest.

Spot soybeans added 0.3 percent to 14.50 a bushel, after dropping to $14.42 - the weakest since March 31.

World corn and coarse grain stocks are also on the rise. The USDA increased its 2013/14 corn production estimates for Brazil and India. Prices at 0312 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 591.25 2.00 +0.34% -3.47% 667.08 21 CBOT corn 441.00 0.00 +0.00% -2.22% 481.25 24 CBOT soy 1450.00 4.50 +0.31% -0.48% 1478.85 33 CBOT rice $14.13 $0.00 +0.00% -0.14% $15.05 21 WTI crude $104.62 $0.22 +0.21% +0.26% $102.28 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.355 -$0.011 -0.83% -0.39% USD/AUD 0.937 0.003 +0.35% +1.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential