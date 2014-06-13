* Chicago wheat down 18 pct in 5 weeks

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, June 13 Chicago wheat was on track for its fifth straight week of losses on Friday, trading near its lowest in over three months as U.S. suppliers faces stiff competition in the global market.

Soy was poised for its biggest weekly slide in three months, weighed down by U.S. government estimates of higher global supplies, while corn edged up for a second day as the market recovered from a four-month low hit on Wednesday.

Even after losing almost 18 percent in five weeks, analysts say U.S. wheat is still more expensive than Black Sea cargoes.

"The question is how much more does it have to fall as Chicago wheat is still uncompetitive compared to some of the business that is being done," said Ole Houe, an analyst at Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities.

"It could fall 5 percent more."

In the latest setback to U.S. wheat, Egypt's state-owned General Authority for Supply Commodities has bought 180,000 tonnes of Romanian and Russian wheat for shipment July 15-31.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its estimate of U.S. 2014 winter wheat output to 1.381 billion bushels, from 1.403 billion in May, reflecting losses in the drought-hit U.S. Plains. But the shortfall was easily overshadowed by increased wheat production forecasts for India, the European Union, China and Russia.

Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat is down 4.7 percent this week, extending losses to five weeks. Soybeans have lost 2.2 percent and corn is down 2.6 percent, its fifth straight weekly loss.

On Friday, wheat was up 0.6 percent to $5.89 a bushel, soybeans gained 0.6 percent to $14.23 a bushel and corn rose 0.6 percent to $4.46-3/4 a bushel.

The USDA raised its forecast for global 2014/15 soy ending stocks to 82.88 million tonnes, from 82.23 million in May, and up from 67.17 million in 2013/14.

Those increases overshadowed the USDA cutting its forecast for U.S. 2013/14 end-stocks to 125 million bushels, a 10-year low.

U.S. processors likely crushed 4.2 percent fewer soybeans in May than in April due to thin domestic supplies and some maintenance shutdowns at the plants, a Reuters poll found.

Argentine farmers are expected to harvest 25 million tonnes of commercial use corn in the 2013/14 season, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, increasing its previous estimate of 24 million tonnes.

Prices at 0312 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 589.00 3.75 +0.64% -2.04% 662.60 21 CBOT corn 446.75 2.75 +0.62% +0.28% 478.84 33 CBOT soy 1423.00 7.75 +0.55% -2.70% 1475.71 26 BOT rice $14.43 $0.01 +0.07% +2.81% $15.02 45 WTI crude $107.17 $0.64 +0.60% +2.65% $102.60 84 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.356 -$0.010 -0.75% -0.32% USD/AUD 0.941 0.007 +0.79% +1.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)