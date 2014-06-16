* Old-crop U.S. soybeans take two days of gain to 1 pct

* Wheat consolidates after heavy losses in past 5 weeks (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, June 16 Chicago soybeans rose for a second session on Monday as the oilseed recovered from last week's 2-1/2 month low, underpinned by tight old-crop supplies in the United States.

Wheat gained half a percent on bargain buying after falling for the last five weeks, while corn edged lower, weighed down by crop-friendly weather in the U.S. Midwest grain belt.

Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $14.29-1/2 a bushel by 0225 GMT, adding to a 0.7 percent gain on Friday. But new-crop beans gave up 0.4 percent, falling for three out of four sessions on expectations of ample supplies next year.

"Soybeans are battling with old-crop tightness compared with loose new-crop balance sheet," said Brett Cooper, senior manager for markets at FCStone Australia.

"The crush pace has been very strong this year but planting has been good and new-crop export business has been pretty quiet so far, so there is nothing particularly bullish about U.S. beans."

The National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) on Monday is expected to estimate the U.S. soybean crush in May at 126.984 million bushels, according to a Reuters poll.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday cut its forecast for U.S. 2013/14 end-stocks to 125 million bushels, a 10-year low.

Analysts noted that the marketing-year-to-date crush was above a year ago and processors will need to cut back significantly this summer to meet the government's crushing estimate.

Spot corn fell 0.1 percent to $4.46-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.7 percent in the previous session while front-month wheat rose 0.5 percent to $5.88-3/4 a bushel.

Wheat fell to its lowest since late February last week, pressured by rising supplies from an accelerating Northern Hemisphere harvest and abundant global supplies, despite expectations for a smaller U.S. hard red winter wheat crop.

Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, has bought around 3.65 million tonnes of domestic wheat so far and will stop buying local supplies on June 20, the Supplies Ministry said on Sunday.

Australian farmers are holding back new-crop wheat sales on fears an El Nino weather pattern will slash yields, though their cautious approach means they risk losing sales to aggressive European rivals in Asian markets.

Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to June. 10, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. Prices at 0225 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 588.75 2.75 +0.47% +0.60% 654.19 21 CBOT corn 446.50 -0.50 -0.11% +0.56% 474.98 33 CBOT soy 1429.50 3.75 +0.26% +1.01% 1472.90 33 CBOT rice $14.51 $0.00 +0.00% +0.62% $14.95 50 WTI crude $107.08 $0.17 +0.16% +0.52% $102.84 84 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.354 $0.000 -0.04% -0.10% USD/AUD 0.939 -0.001 -0.10% -0.36% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)