By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 17 U.S. corn held steady on
Tuesday, hovering around its lowest level in four months after
the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the crop condition was
the best in 20 years, fuelling expectations for a record
harvest.
Soybeans lost more ground with forecasts of crop-friendly
weather seen aiding crop development in the U.S. Midwest, while
wheat rose half a percent to recoup some of last session's
decline.
Chicago Board Of Trade front-month corn was flat at
$4.40-3/4 a bushel by 0243 GMT, having closed down 1.3 percent
on Monday, not far from last week's four-month low of $4.39-1/4
a bushel.
Front-month soybeans eased 0.1 percent to $14.20-1/4 a
bushel, having slid 0.3 percent on Monday and spot wheat
rose 0.6 percent to $5.84-1/4 a bushel, after dropping 0.9
percent in the last session.
The U.S. corn crop was rated 76 percent good to excellent as
of June 15, the best mid-June rating for the crop since a 77
percent reading in 1994, according to USDA's weekly crop
conditions and progress report.
Analysts were expecting corn ratings of 75 percent good to
excellent.
"U.S. corn crop is shaping up very well," said Kaname Gokon,
general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
"The demand for U.S. corn is also not very strong as buyers
in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and other countries are waiting
for prices to fall further. The December contract could test
downside of $4.30 next week."
The new-crop December contract was almost unchanged at
$4.42 a bushel.
Soybean ratings weakened by 1 percentage point, dropping
below analysts' expectations, to 73 percent good to excellent.
That was still the best mid-June ratings for soybeans on record.
Corn and soybean crops in the U.S. Midwest should benefit
from showers crossing the northern half of the region this week,
an agricultural meteorologist said.
Weekend storms generated up to 6 inches (15 cm) of rain in
parts of southeast South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota, but
problems with excessive moisture should be isolated, said David
Streit, a meteorologist with the Commodity Weather Group.
The National Oilseed Processors Association said that U.S.
processors crushed a larger-than-expected 128.824 million
bushels of soybeans in June.
The U.S. wheat market has faced pressure in recent weeks
because of poor demand. The USDA said weekly export inspections
of wheat was just 396,437 tonnes, below the low end of trade
forecasts.
