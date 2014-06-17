* Corn under pressure as benign weather boosts U.S. crop

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, June 17 U.S. corn held steady on Tuesday, hovering around its lowest level in four months after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the crop condition was the best in 20 years, fuelling expectations for a record harvest.

Soybeans lost more ground with forecasts of crop-friendly weather seen aiding crop development in the U.S. Midwest, while wheat rose half a percent to recoup some of last session's decline.

Chicago Board Of Trade front-month corn was flat at $4.40-3/4 a bushel by 0243 GMT, having closed down 1.3 percent on Monday, not far from last week's four-month low of $4.39-1/4 a bushel.

Front-month soybeans eased 0.1 percent to $14.20-1/4 a bushel, having slid 0.3 percent on Monday and spot wheat rose 0.6 percent to $5.84-1/4 a bushel, after dropping 0.9 percent in the last session.

The U.S. corn crop was rated 76 percent good to excellent as of June 15, the best mid-June rating for the crop since a 77 percent reading in 1994, according to USDA's weekly crop conditions and progress report.

Analysts were expecting corn ratings of 75 percent good to excellent.

"U.S. corn crop is shaping up very well," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

"The demand for U.S. corn is also not very strong as buyers in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and other countries are waiting for prices to fall further. The December contract could test downside of $4.30 next week."

The new-crop December contract was almost unchanged at $4.42 a bushel.

Soybean ratings weakened by 1 percentage point, dropping below analysts' expectations, to 73 percent good to excellent. That was still the best mid-June ratings for soybeans on record.

Corn and soybean crops in the U.S. Midwest should benefit from showers crossing the northern half of the region this week, an agricultural meteorologist said.

Weekend storms generated up to 6 inches (15 cm) of rain in parts of southeast South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota, but problems with excessive moisture should be isolated, said David Streit, a meteorologist with the Commodity Weather Group.

The National Oilseed Processors Association said that U.S. processors crushed a larger-than-expected 128.824 million bushels of soybeans in June.

The U.S. wheat market has faced pressure in recent weeks because of poor demand. The USDA said weekly export inspections of wheat was just 396,437 tonnes, below the low end of trade forecasts.

Prices at 0243 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 584.25 3.25 +0.56% -0.17% 654.04 19 CBOT corn 440.75 -0.25 -0.06% -0.73% 474.79 27 CBOT soy 1420.25 -1.50 -0.11% +0.35% 1472.59 29 CBOT rice $14.64 -$0.03 -0.20% +1.49% $14.95 56 WTI crude $106.60 -$0.30 -0.28% -0.29% $103.07 78 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.356 $0.002 +0.15% +0.08% USD/AUD 0.936 -0.003 -0.37% -0.64% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)