* Soybeans at lowest since March 24 on supply prospects

* Wheat rises for 2nd day on bargain-buying, corn firms (Adds comment, detail)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, June 18 U.S. soy fell for a third session on Wednesday to its lowest in nearly three months, with ample global supplies and weak demand prompting investors to liquidate positions.

Wheat edged higher for a second day on bargain-hunting after dropping to a four-and-half month low on Tuesday, while corn gained 0.4 percent, recouping last session's losses.

While weather forecasts indicate favourable conditions for the U.S. soybean crop, Brazil and Argentina are pushing near-record supplies into the market.

"Conditions continue to improve for the U.S. soybean crop and that is certainly adding pressure," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst at Rabobank.

Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans had fallen as much as 0.3 percent to $13.94-1/4 a bushel by 0245 GMT - the lowest since March 24. New-crop November soy lost 0.1 percent to $12.11 a bushel.

Corn rose 0.4 percent to $4.40-1/2 a bushel, having slid 0.6 percent in the previous session, when prices hit a low of $4.35-1/2 a bushel - their weakest since Feb. 4.

Front-month wheat climbed 0.5 percent to $5.84-1/2 a bushel, after hitting a low of $5.76-3/4 a bushel on Tuesday - the weakest since Feb. 10.

Expectations of large U.S. harvests of both corn and soybeans have weighed on prices after the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly conditions report on Monday afternoon showed that both crops were thriving across the Midwest during their early stages of development.

The U.S. corn crop was rated 76 percent good to excellent as of June 15, the best mid-June rating for the crop since a 77 percent reading in 1994, according to the USDA's weekly crop conditions and progress report.

Soybean ratings weakened by 1 percentage point, dropping below analyst expectations to 73 percent good to excellent. That was still the best mid-June rating for soybeans on record.

Spot-month soybean futures faced pressure with investment funds selling on reports of weakness in the cash market that indicated elevators and processors would have enough supply to last them until harvest.

China's government sold 20.3 percent of the soybeans offered at a weekly state auction on Tuesday, with volumes down by nearly half from last week's level, as sales over past weeks have boosted supplies. Prices at 0245 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 584.50 2.75 +0.47% -0.26% 649.12 20 CBOT corn 440.50 1.75 +0.40% -1.45% 472.55 28 CBOT soy 1396.50 -1.75 -0.13% -2.05% 1470.42 22 CBOT rice $14.62 -$0.03 -0.20% +0.76% $14.93 55 WTI crude $106.74 $0.38 +0.36% -0.15% $103.30 76 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.355 $0.000 +0.03% -0.04% USD/AUD 0.934 -0.006 -0.63% -0.89% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)