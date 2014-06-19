* Wheat posts longest rally in six weeks * Widely watched U.S. report stokes concerns over yields * Corn firms, soybean prices dip By Colin Packham SYDNEY, June 19 U.S. wheat futures rose for a third session on Thursday in their longest rally in six weeks, amid concerns over the quality of some grain from the U.S. Plains. Corn followed wheat higher, while soybeans edged down, shrugging off recent bargain-buying support. Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat futures climbed 0.17 percent to $5.88 a bushel, having closed up 0.9 percent the day before. CME Group's Kansas City front-month hard red winter wheat futures contracts, which track the crop grown in the Plains, rose 0.6 percent to $7.32 a bushel, having jumped 2.1 percent on Wednesday. The rally in wheat was ignited as disappointing harvest yields in key hard red winter wheat-growing areas of the U.S. Plains were shown by a report by the Kansas Wheat Commission and the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers. "The report has raised some quality concerns and the weather outlook over the next seven days calls for rain across the southern Plains and Midwest region, which could downgrade that wheat into feed category," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading Australasia. Spot corn futures climbed 0.28 percent to $4.42-3/4 a bushel, after firming 0.6 percent in the previous session. Corn rose despite recent pressure from expectations for a bumper crop after the U.S. Department of Agriculture's crop conditions report on Monday showed quality at a 20-year high. Front-month soybeans fell 0.11 percent to $14.07-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.8 percent on Wednesday. Soybeans have also come under sustained pressure from expectations for ample global supplies and weak demand. Private exporters reported the sale of 140,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2013/14 marketing year, which ends on Aug. 31, the USDA said on Wednesday. Grains prices at 0228 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 588.00 1.00 +0.17% +1.07% 638.97 26 CBOT corn 442.75 1.25 +0.28% +0.91% 467.58 36 CBOT soy 1407.50 -1.50 -0.11% +0.66% 1467.50 29 CBOT rice $14.79 $0.00 +0.00% +0.82% $14.90 64 WTI crude $106.33 $0.36 +0.34% -0.03% $103.46 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.359 -$0.001 -0.07% +0.30% USD/AUD 0.940 -0.001 -0.07% +0.70% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)