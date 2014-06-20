SYDNEY, June 20 U.S. corn futures edged lower for the first time in three sessions on Friday, but the grain was poised to record its first weekly climb in six weeks as unfavourable weather across the Midwest provided support.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot corn up 0.6 percent for the week, drawing support from forecasts for wet weather across key growing regions.

* Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat up 1.2 percent for the week, the first weekly rise in six weeks.

* Front-month soybeans down nearly 0.5 percent, the fourth straight weekly loss.

* Heavy rains across the northern U.S. Midwest this week flooded corn and soybean fields, damaging crops, and raised river levels which could slow some grain shipments by barge for the next two weeks.

* Argentina is expected to produce 32.1 million tonnes of corn in the 2013/14 season, the agriculture ministry said in its monthly crop report on Thursday, up from its previous estimate of 31.1 million tonnes.

* The Kansas Wheat Commission and the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers issued a report earlier this week about disappointing harvest yields in key hard red winter wheat-growing areas of the U.S. Plains.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar stayed under pressure early on Friday, but managed to reverse some of its losses in a quieter session overnight after upbeat U.S. data helped temper the fallout from the Federal Reserve's surprisingly dovish policy outlook.

* Brent crude hit a nine-month high of more than $115 a barrel on Thursday as the United States said it would send military advisers to Iraq, raising concerns about the escalating conflict.

* The S&P 500 ended at another record high on Thursday, extending gains for a fifth day on investors' optimism that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for a long period of time.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0600 Germany Producer prices May

0800 Euro zone Current account April

0800 Italy Industrial orders April (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)